LEWISVILLE — CORRECTION from last week: The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of the Utah Pioneers), will be meeting for this month at 1 p.m. Monday, April 12 at the Lewisville Church.
The Menan Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will hold its semi–annual Stake Conference on April 17–18. The Saturday evening session will be held at 7 p.m. at the Stake Center for all stake members age 18 and older. Stake Priesthood Leadership Meeting will be at 7 a.m. April 18 at the Stake Center for those in priesthood leadership positions. Sunday General Session will be held at 10 a.m. at the Stake Center for all stake members.
We wish a fond farewell to long–time Lewisville residents, Dwayne and Colleen Skaar, who have sold their home and relocated to the Boise area to be close to their children and grandchildren. We will miss them here in Lewisville.
Happy Birthday this week to: April 8 – Tammy Jackson and Elexa Erickson; April 9 – Kraiden Poulsen, and Carson and Tanner Gneiting; April 10 – Capri Baird; April 11 – Cody Cude and Josh Hawkes; April 12 – Glenn Watkins, Danielle Howard and Austin Ellsworth; April 13 – Reggie Walker.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.