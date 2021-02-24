LEWISVILLE — The community of Lewisville is saddened at the passing of life–long resident, Virgil Harold Lindstrom, 93, at his home in Lewisville on Feb. 16, from kidney failure. We will all remember his fun–loving trickster personality, and we’ll certainly miss seeing him flying in his paraglider in the skies above us.
Roger and Janeal Nield have been called to serve in one of the BYU–Idaho stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints. Roger will be a member of the Stake High Council, and Janeal will serve in the Stake Relief Society.
Former Lewisville resident, George R. Clement, 72, passed away at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on Feb. 15 from heart failure. He was the son of the late Melvin and Helen Clement and attended schools in Lewisville and Rigby. He has been living in Idaho Falls. Our sympathies to his family, including his children and his siblings, Mel (Cinda) Clement of Alpine, Utah, Kathryn (Rees) Butikofer of Sugar City, and Sheri Clayton of Lewisville.
At the recent LDS Menan Stake Priesthood Meeting, several men were advanced in the priesthood. Those who were ordained Elders from the Lewisville First Ward include Matthew Selman, Cody Cude, Logan Thornley, Hunter Squires, and Kent McCosh. Those ordained to the office of High Priest include Jacob Widdison and Scott Selman. In the Lewisville Second Ward, Tate Jones and Maxwell Ridley were ordained Elders and Waco Taylor was ordained a High Priest.
After this weekend, the road to Rigby won’t be nearly as hot as it has been for the past couple of months – the Rigby Youth Basketball program finishes up Saturday, Feb. 27. Local parents may be in need of ideas for ways to fill up their upcoming Saturdays.
Happy Birthday to: today – Neil Barg; Feb. 25 – Donetta Fife and Caleb Ellsworth; Feb. 26 – Kacey Nield, Amanda Lee, Chris Norman and Emersyn Walker; Feb. 27 – Roger Jones; Feb. 28 – Joan Boyce, Mary Ellsworth and Udena Young; March 1 – Dan Hively; March 2 – MaKay Poulsen and MacKinlee Poulsen.
