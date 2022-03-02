LEWISVILLE — The long–awaited RootsTech 2022 Connect starts this week – March 3–5. It is the world’s largest family history event, and like last year, it is being offered virtually to the public for free. Go to rootstech.org and fill out the simple registration form. You will connect with family members who have registered; learn from classes given by experts in their field and explore your heritage. There will also be an Expo Hall featuring companies from all around the world.
The Regional Singles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–days Saints are having a Break–the–Fast get–together on Sunday, March 6, at 4 p.m.at the stake center just south of the Idaho Falls Temple. It’s a potluck, so bring a main dish, salad, or dessert to share.
Carson Rosenberg, son of Matt and Emmy Rosenberg, underwent surgery last week for a broken jaw following a tussle with a floor jack. Our prayers for a speedy recovery.
Congratulations to Leland Smith, who has been asked to be a member of the Jefferson County Fair Board.
Happy Birthday today to MaKay Poulsen, Liam Gonzales, and MacKinlee Poulsen! Other birthdays this week include: March 3 – Kent Ellsworth and Darin Richards; March 4 – Kristen Widdison and Keisha Kearsley; March 5 – Troy Claxto; March 6 – Matthew Selman and Laityn Selman; and March 7 – Dick Jones and Carole Ard.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.