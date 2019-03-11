LEWISVILLE—At the recent Rigby High School Future Farmers of America meeting, Logan Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, was elected as a Sentinel, and Ashley Meyers, daughter of Brian and Loretta Meyers, was a State Degree recipient.
We welcome home Kliff and Beverly Bramwell from their mission to Nauvoo, Ill. They will speak about their experiences for the past 18 months in the Lewisville First Ward on Sunday, March 24, at 9:00 a.m.
The Lewisville First Ward Cub Scouts are having their Blue and Gold Banquet on Thursday, March 14, at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Theme is "Knights of the Round Table," and all Cub Scout and their families are invited to come and enjoy a nice dinner together.
The Menan Stake will hold its Stake Conference March 30-31. Priesthood Leadership Meeting will be held on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Stake Center, and the Saturday evening meeting for all adults in the stake will be held at the Stake Center at 7:00 p.m. Sunday General Session will be held at 10:00 a.m. You can attend at the Stake Center, or it will be shown via satellite at the Menan red brick church and at the Grant Church.
Happy Birthday today to Tony Nielsen and Bryan Dansie! Other birthdays this week include: March 14 - Kaylee Madsen; March 16 - Kyden Hawkes, Wayne Brown, James Ball, Evert Mouser and Heidi Nelson; March 18 - B.J. Jardine; and March 19 - Johnny Erickson.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.