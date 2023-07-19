LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville First Ward Young Women survived another Girls’ Camp this year. They spent thier time together at the 7-N Ranch up near Heise. This year, the theme was “Daughter of a King,” and their leader was Hannah Orchard. Girls attending included Tessa Merrill, Jessica Rosenberg, Ashlyn Fletcher, Tenley Walker, Kalli Smith, Alexandra Rosenberg, Cynthia Squires, Kinley Korth, and Kayleigh Squires.
Don’t forget the Lewisville Community Pioneer Day Celebration, which will be held on Monday, July 24, at 6:00 p.m. at the church shelter. Chicken will be provided. Those living on the east side of the railroad tracks are asked to bring desserts, and those living on the west side can bring salads. There will be entertainment and fun for the whole community.
The Lewisville Legacy Library Summer Reading Program wraps up on July 30. Our last Storytime will be held on Wednesday, July 26, at 10:30 a.m. Don’t forget to fill out your summer reading library cards for prizes! Summer hours are Mondays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 12 noon; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Jacob Rosenberg, son of Jeff and Becky Rosenberg, will be married to Darby Seipert, from Soda Springs, on July 22 in the Pocatello Idaho Temple. A reception will be held in their honor that evening at The Big Red Barn on South Holmes in Idaho Falls from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m.
The Lewisville Book Club will meet on Wednesday, July 19, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Julie Walker. They will be discussing their book of the month, which is “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles. Visitors and new members are always welcome.
Happy Birthday to Leisa Watkins, Hannah Ball, Margo Dansie, and Emily Erickson! Other birthdays this week include: July 20 — Janette Melgaard; July 21 — Logan Ware; July 22 — Lexie Kinghorn and Cory Hernandez; July 23 — Cynthia Squires and Sherri Ard; July 24 — Chandler Gneiting; July 25 — Shelli Lazalde, Dee Rayond, and Tyler Van Leuven; and July 26 — Morgan Cook.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney1927@gmail.com.
