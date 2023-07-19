LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville First Ward Young Women survived another Girls’ Camp this year. They spent thier time together at the 7-N Ranch up near Heise. This year, the theme was “Daughter of a King,” and their leader was Hannah Orchard. Girls attending included Tessa Merrill, Jessica Rosenberg, Ashlyn Fletcher, Tenley Walker, Kalli Smith, Alexandra Rosenberg, Cynthia Squires, Kinley Korth, and Kayleigh Squires.

Don’t forget the Lewisville Community Pioneer Day Celebration, which will be held on Monday, July 24, at 6:00 p.m. at the church shelter. Chicken will be provided. Those living on the east side of the railroad tracks are asked to bring desserts, and those living on the west side can bring salads. There will be entertainment and fun for the whole community.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.