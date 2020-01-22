LEWISVILLE — Tonight is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Menan Stake Young Men's basketball. Lewisville Second Ward plays Grant First Ward at 6 p.m. and Lewisville Second Ward plays Grant Second Ward at 9 p.m. All games are played at the Menan Stake Center.
The Lewisville LDS First Ward Relief Society's Swap-tacular activity has been rescheduled due to snow conditions. They will hold it at 6 p.m. tomorrow at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building. Gently-used items can be brought to this swap meet. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a favorite New Year's treat to share. Call Amy Thornley, 208-589-2352, for any questions.
The Lewisville LDS First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day today, starting at 10 a.m. The members will be celebrating National Soup Month by having soup for lunch. Attendees are encouraged to bring a soup or something to share.
Happy Birthday today to Gavin Ball. Other birthdays this week include: Jan. 24 – Cle Schofield and Presli Smith; Jan. 25 – Creed Hawkes. Cammie Sauer and Caden Hooper; Jan. 26 – Jazmyn Hayes; and Jan. 27 – Barbara Blair, Dustin Lewis, Karen Bemis and Waylon Summers.
