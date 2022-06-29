LEWISVILLE — Wade and Amy Thornley and sons, Rhett and Ben traveled to Deer Lodge, Montana with their six-horse hitch of Belgian draft horses and competed in the 26th Big Sky Draft Horse Expo held June 24-26. Others attending from Lewisville included Leland and Lisa Smith and family, Richard and Diana Barney, and Marvin Melling. Menan neighbors competing in the events included Dave Harper and family with their Halflinger ponies and Kyle Forsyth and family with the Double S Belgian hitch. Many other horse hitches from the Intermountain West and Canada competed in the show.
Many of the hitches who competed in Montana will be on hand and will compete at the local show, the Snake River Draft Horse Show, which will be held July 1-3 at the Wind River Arena east of Rigby. The public is invited to come and watch. If you have any questions about the show, please contact Wade Thornley or Dave Harper.
Happy Birthday to: June 30 — Cheryl Taylor; July 1 — Waco Taylor; July 2 — Terry Ellsworth; July 3 — Evalet Raymond and Sheri Clayton; July 4 — DeAnza Knibbs, Afton Brown, and Devin Weaver; and July 5 — Gary Wilde, Mason Aston, Lisa Boyce, and Larry Jackson.
