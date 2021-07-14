LEWISVILLE — Robert and Rosalie Evans have a new granddaughter. Their son, Colton Evans, and his wife, Brook, of Utah, are the proud parents of their third child, a baby girl! She was born June 28. Her name will be Brinley Jade Evans, and big brothers, Aiden, age five, and Dominic, age three, welcome her home.
•
Doug and Michelle Walker also had a new grandchild born on June 28. Their daughter, Morgan Birch, and her husband, Michael, were blessed with their second child, a baby boy. His name will be Charlie Scott Birch, and he joins big brother, Boston, eighteen months old.
•
David and Suanne Ellsworth also became new grandparents. Their son, Darin Ellsworth, and his wife, Mackenzie, of Iona, were blessed with their fourth child, a baby boy born June 29. His name will be Sutton Coy Ellsworth. He joins big sister, Kapree, age seven, and brothers, Asher, age four, and Ridge, age two.
•
Glenn and Leisa Watkins have their ninth grandchild. Elizabeth Rose Watkins, daughter of Chris and Lindsey Watkins, was born July 6. She joins big sister, Amelia, age two and one-half.
•
Jose Leal recently underwent back surgery at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He is now recovering on the Rehabilitation floor there.
•
The Lewisville Book Club will be reading “The War That Saved My Life,” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley this month. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, July 21, at 7:00 p.m., at the home of Julie Walker.
•
Congratulations to Cassidy Harper, daughter of Dave and Heather Harper, who is engaged to be married. The groom is Chase Amerjan, son of Lonnie and Denise Amerjan, of Prather, California.
•
Congratulations to newlyweds, Jared and Jada Crane Eldredge, who were married July 10. Jada is the daughter of Tim and Heidi Crane.
•
The Young Men of the Lewisville First Ward are having their Teachers and Priests Camp at Paul’s Reservoir near Humphrey July 15-17.
•
A funeral was held for the late Gary Clayton on Saturday, July 10, at 11:00 a.m. at the Lewisville First Ward Chapel. Gary passed away on Oct. 12, 2020, following a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Many friends and family members were on hand to join in this celebration of the life of a great friend and neighbor.
•
Those who attended the Menan Stake Trek last month are invited to attend the “After Trek” Fireside, which will be held on Sunday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center. All those involved with Trek, and their families are invited to attend.
•
The Lewisville First Ward Girls’ Camp will be held at Sawtelle in Island Park July 19 through the 22. Rebecca Squires is the Camp Director.
•
The Lewisville First Ward Relief Society and Elders’ Quorum are having a Summer Barbeque on Thursday, July 29, at 6:00 p.m. Please note that the location has been changed to the Lewisville church shelter.
•
At the recent Humanitarian Quilt Day, the Lewisville First Ward ladies finished tying two twin quilts and four baby quilts, which will be donated to the Humanitarian Center in Idaho Falls. Their next quilt day will be held on Wednesday, July 21, at 10:00 a.m. They will have a potluck lunch at noon; please bring something to share.
•
The community of Lewisville will be celebrating Pioneer Day, on Saturday, July 24, at 6:00 p.m. The whole community is invited to attend. The Lewisville First Ward is in charge and will be providing the meat; members are also asked to bring salads. The Lewisville Second Ward is assigned to bring desserts. There will be food, games, and fun for all! Come and celebrate your pioneer ancestors’ entrance into the valley of the Great Salt Lake, which occurred 174 years ago on July 24, 1847.
•
Happy Birthday to: July 15 — Bosten Blakely and Tammy Covert; July 16 — Fay Dansie, Jason Maupin, and Riley Barg; July 17 — Kurtis Boyce, Shane Peterson, Kevin Harris, and Seth Murdoch; July 19 — Margo Dansie, Leisa Watkins, Hannah Ball, and Emily Erickson; July 20 — Janette Melgaard.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.