LEWISVILLE — Roger Nield’s mother, Darline Passey Nield of Othello, Washington passed away last week.
Roy and Joyce Jardine are enjoying a fabulous summer with family activities. Their son, Jason Jardine, and his family traveled back home from Alaska for a visit. Then their kids and grandkids joined them for a Jardine family reunion camping trip at the Barzee Ranch in Leadore, where Joyce’s grandparents homesteaded well over 100 years ago. Next came an impromptu reunion with the remaining Barzee siblings and their families, which included playing some good old Barzee music.
The Lewisville Book Club will be reading books by the author, Carla Kelly, for the month of July. She has many books to choose from, and the Lewisville Legacy Library has several you can check out. They will meet on Wednesday, July 20, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Cheryl Taylor. Sybil and Clarissa Morris are the hosts this month.
The Lewisville First Ward Young Women have begun preparations for Girls’ Camp, which will be held on a stake basis this year. Menan Stake Girls’ Camp will be held July 26-29 at West Piney Campgrounds. Dakota Hollist is the First Ward’s Camp Director.
The community of Lewisville is having a Pioneer Day Celebration on Saturday, July 23, at 6:00 p.m. at the Lewisville church shelter. The Lewisville Second Ward is in charge this year and will be bringing salads and providing the meat. The Lewisville First Ward is assigned to bring desserts and chips. The whole community is invited to come and join in the fun as we honor our pioneer ancestors. You will want to bring your own lawn chairs for seating.
Former Lewisville resident, Cora Harper Krentz, and her husband, Alex, are the proud parents of their first child, a baby girl born July 1 in Texas. She tipped the scales at six pounds, seven ounces, and measured 20 inches long. Her name will be Harper Jane Krentz. David and Heather Harper, of Menan, are the proud grandparents.
Garrett Burton recently graduated from dental school at Creighton University School of Dentistry in Omaha, Nebraska. He has joined the staff at Townsquare Dental in Rigby. Garrett is married to the former Katy Clayton, and they have two young sons.
Lee and Patsi Hinckley’s grandson, Daynen Hinckley, was married in the Payson Utah Temple on June 18, to Catherine Monson, from Maryland. It was a Hinckley/Monson wedding and was an ancestral wedding with kilts, bagpipes, and all. Daynen’s parents are Troy and Shandel Hinckley, of Rexburg. While there, Lee and Patsi stayed with former Lewisville residents, Frank and Judy Wibiral, now living in Utah.
Don’t forget the Lewisville Legacy Library’s Youth Summer Reading Program, which runs through July 30. Storytime will be on Wednesdays at 10;30 a.m., and there will be some fun crafts as well. Prizes will be awarded along the way for the children who are reading books. The library’s hours are: Mondays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. until noon; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.; and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Happy Birthday to Russell Kerr! Other birthdays this week include: July 15 – Bosten Blakely and Tammy Covert; July 16 — Jason Maupin and Riley Barg; July 17 — Kurtis Boyce, Kevin Harris, and Seth Murdoch; and July 19 — Leisa Watkins, Margo Dansie, Hannah Ball, and Emily Erickson.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.