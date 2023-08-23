LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville Second Ward is having a Ladies’ Community Garden Party on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m. at the home of LuAnn Dixon. Ladies in the community are invited to come and wear their favorite hat that has a story to tell. They will share hat stories and get to know each other. A delicious Dutch oven dinner will be served.

Ben Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, was ordained to the office of Elder in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints at the Lewisville First Ward on Sunday, Aug. 20.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.