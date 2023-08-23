LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville Second Ward is having a Ladies’ Community Garden Party on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m. at the home of LuAnn Dixon. Ladies in the community are invited to come and wear their favorite hat that has a story to tell. They will share hat stories and get to know each other. A delicious Dutch oven dinner will be served.
Ben Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, was ordained to the office of Elder in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints at the Lewisville First Ward on Sunday, Aug. 20.
The Lewisville First Ward is having their monthly Humanitarian Quilt Day on Wednesday, Aug. 23, starting at 10:00 a.m. They will have a potluck lunch at noon; please bring something to share.
A 70th Birthday Party honoring Bryan Briggs will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 7:00–8:30 p.m. at the Dance Unlimited Studios in Rigby. Friends are invited to come and wish him well.
Several Lewisville youths participated in the Jefferson County Fair with their 4–H and FFA projects. Many blue and red ribbons were earned. Those showing sheep this year included Tenley Walker, Paxton Conover, Eva Gibson, Emerson Owens, and Reggie Walker. Tenley Walker, daughter of Mike and Julie Walker won Grand Champion Lamb. Those showing goats included Kalli, Kash, Kimber, and Keith Smith. Kalli Smith, daughter of Leland and Lisa Smith, won Reserve Champion Goat Showman. Cynthia Squires, daughter of Orren and Becky Squires, showed her blue–ribbon rabbits and won Grand Champion Rabbit, as well as Grand Champion Rabbit Showman. Those showing hogs included Eva, Lydia, and Anna Gibson, Landon Erickson, Macrae Conover, Casen and Taylee Poulsen, and Douglas Burt. Kolin Hennefer and Caleb Gibson both showed their steers. All animals were sold at the Jefferson County 4–H/FFA Market Animal Sale. Kudos to all of the kids! Their hard work this summer really paid off!
Happy Birthday to Bryan Briggs and Packard Briggs! Other birthdays this week include: Aug. 24 — Randy Johnson, DuWayne Brown, and Nayvee Gneiting; Aug. 26 — Skyler Ashbocker and Stetson Fisher; Aug. 27 — Karol Drake, Dan Hollist, Robert Evans, and Ron Crowder; Aug. 28 — Devin Anderson, Tyler Wilde, and Cyndee Robison; and Aug. 29 — Karl Kinghorn and Jill Ellsworth.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney1927@gmail.com.
