LEWISVILLE — Stetson and Shelby Fisher had a new baby boy, born on July 16. His name will be Maverik Taft Fisher. David and Suanne Ellsworth are excited to welcome their ninth grandbaby to the family.

Dave and Clarine Korth welcomed daughter, Holly Noblit and her husband, Cameron, and family back home for a visit. They live in Georgia. While here they went on one of Dave’s fun–filled horseback trail rides to Union Falls and took in some beautiful scenery.

The Menan Stake is holding Girls’ Camp this year at West Piney on July 26–29.

On July 20 the Lewisville Book Club will meet at the home of Cheryl Taylor at 7:00 p.m. They will be discussing books they have read by the author, Carla Kelly. As a bonus, the author will be the guest speaker at the meeting!

The Lewisville First Ward will have a Humanitarian Quilt Day on Wednesday, July 27, starting at 10:00 a.m. They will have a potluck lunch at noon; please bring something to share.

Don’t forget the Lewisville Community Pioneer Day Celebration. It will be held on Saturday, July 23, from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at the Lewisville Church Shelter. If you live on the east side of the train tracks, bring a salad; if you live on the west side of the tracks, bring a dessert or chips to share. The whole community is invited to come and join dinner and games. Please bring your own lawn chairs.

Brad Ball is back home visiting his parents, Wade and Dorothy Ball. He and his family live in Utah.

There will be a Pioneer Fireside to honor our pioneers and pioneering “First Responders.” It will be held on Sunday, July 24, at 7:00 p.m. at the Rexburg North Stake Center (312 E. 2nd N.). At the end of the program, Heritage First Responders who have served in the community for 20+ years will be honored.

Loraine Lindstrom is out and about following her recent major surgery.

The Menan Stake is having a Stake Priesthood Leadership Meeting this evening, July 20, at 7:00 p.m. at the Stake Center. All ward and stake priesthood leadership are invited to attend.

The Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center is closed through July 26 for cleaning.

Happy Birthday: Janette Melgaard! Other birthdays this week include: July 21 – Logan Ware; July 22 – Cory Hernandez and Lexie Kinghorn; July 23 – Sherri Ard and Cynthia Squires; July 24 – Chandler Gneiting; and July 25 – Shelli Lazalde, Dee Raymond, and Tyler Van Leuven.

If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.

