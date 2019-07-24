LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to newlyweds, Jaxon and Bailey Walker, who were married July 20, at the Sereno Event Center in Annis. Bailey is the daughter of Tyson and Mary Tanner, and Jaxon is the son of former Lewisville resident, Lorin Walker, and his wife Vikki, now of Idaho Falls.
Lewisville Pioneer Day Celebration will be held at 6 p.m. July 24 at the Lewisville church shelter. Those attending should bring their own lawn chairs. To ride in the bike parade bring a name of a pioneer ancestor to represent and and there will be a sign made for you to put on your bike so you can ride your bike in their honor. There will be a bounce house and fun activities for children. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The whole community is invited.
Congratulations to James and Teresa Stoker on the birth of their new baby boy. He was born a month early, on July 20, at Mountain View Hospital, and will be spending some time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. His name will be William James Stoker. His big sisters are Paisley, Shiloh, Sage, Holland and Isabell. Dee and Jolene Stoker are the grandparents.
Lewisville First Ward is having a Summer Family Game Night starting at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 (note date change). There will be a hot dog roast starting at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring a game to teach as well.
David and Heather Harper and family took their Halflinger horse hitch to the annual Bannack Days at Bannack State Park near Dillon, Montana. They enjoyed giving horse-drawn wagon rides and reenacting what it was like back in the 1860’s old gold mining town.
Happy Birthday this week to: July 25 – Shelli Lazalde, Dee Raymond and Tyler VanLeuven; July 26 – Katelyn Kinghorn and Brenda Downie; July 27 – Kyra Justesen and Brynley Hooper; July 28 – Rhonda Walker, Robert George and Jessica Kennedy; July 29 – Marilyn Walker and Dallin Taylor; July 30 — Mild McIntier, Jodi Anderson and Dillon Madsen; and July 31 – Mike Walker.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.