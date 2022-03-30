LEWISVILLE — Please note the time change for the Lewisville First Ward Chili Potluck. It will be held on Thursday, March 31, from 6:30 –8:00 p.m. at the Lewisville church cultural hall. Dig out your favorite chili and cornbread recipes for the cook–off. Everyone is invited to come.
Randy Olaveson and his family lost his mother, Janice Olaveson, of Annis, on Saturday, March 26. Funeral services to be announced.
David and Clarene Korth welcomed daughter, Holly Noblit back home for a visit. She and her family live in Georgia. Her oldest daughter is serving a mission at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah.
There will be no Sunday church meetings for the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints on April 3. It is their semi–annual General Conference, and will be held Saturday and Sunday, April 2–3, at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., with Saturday evening session at 6:00 p.m. It will be streamed live on the live events page of ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Fast Sunday for the wards in the Menan Stake will be held on Sunday, April 10.
Looking ahead – Rigby High School graduation will be held on Wednesday, May 25, at 6:00 p.m. at the I Center at BYU–Idaho in Rexburg.
Happy Birthday today to Errin Boyce, Clair Kinghorn, and Brookelyn McCosh! Other birthdays this week include: March 31 – Amanda Erickson, Joe Clifford, and Shay Fullmer; April 1 – April Pisciotta, Kevin Gerard, and Matt Rosenberg; April 2 – Heather Edwards; April 3 – Johanna VanLeuven and Ti’ana Miller; April 4 – Corey Raymond; and April 5 – Tynlee Gneiting, Brooke Briggs, Jose Leal, and Ashley Meyers.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.