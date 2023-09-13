LEWISVILLE – Del Heward's mother, Edna "Eddie" Heward, 93, passed on Sept. 4, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Woodruff Ward in Idaho Falls, with burial in the Lewisville Cemetery.
The Menan Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held its semi–annual Stake Conference on Sept. 9–10. Elder Adilson De Paula Parrella, of the Quorum of the Seventy, was the visiting general authority. Braxton Meyers, son of Brian and Loretta Meyers, and Ben Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, of Lewisville First Ward, and Dallin Taylor, son of Robert and Helene Taylor, of Lewisville Second Ward, were ratified to be Elders in the Melchizedek priesthood. The Stake Young Women's presidency was reorganized: Cheri Fivas, of Annis Ward, was released as Young Women President, along with her counselors, Lorina Morris, from Grant Second Ward, and Heidi Franz, from Menan First Ward, and secretary, Radene Huntsman, of the Grant First Ward. Cara Raymond, of Grant Second Ward, was sustained as the new Young Women President. She chose Shaundel Scott from Annis Ward and Anna Taylor from Lewisville Second Ward as her counselors. Erin Summers, from Grant First Ward, will be the new secretary. Gary Asper, from Menan First Ward, was released as a member of the Stake High Council; Adam Clark, also from Menan First Ward, was sustained as the newest member of the Menan Stake High Council.
George and Debbie Ellsworth are grandparents again. Their tenth grandchild was born in Los Angeles, California, to their son, Seth, and his wife, Julie Ellsworth. They baby boy was born on August 30, and his name will be Quinn James Ellsworth, and he tipped the scales at six pounds, two ounces. He is their first child.
Kliff and Beverly Bramwell welcomed their grandson, Braden Smith, who recently returned home from serving a two–year mission to Texas. Braden is the son of Billy and Megan Smith, of Meridian.
Dee and JoleneStoker recently returned home from an Alaskan cruise accompanied by their son, James, and his wife, Theresa Stoker. They spent their time fishing and sightseeing.
The Lewisville First Ward Relief Society is having their annual "All Wheels Progressive Dinner" on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 5:30 p.m. They will begin at Donetta Fife's home, then travel on to Kristen Widdison's, Suanne Ellsworth's, and finish up at Loraine Lindstrom's new home on 3200 East. Don't forget to bring your own drink container as you travel in anything with wheels!
Happy Birthday today to Doug Walker! Other birthdays this week include: Sept. 14 – Vicky Leal, Taylee Poulsen, and Dallas Dunyon; Sept. 16 – Daniel Barney and Gail Griffin; Sept. 17 – David Korth; and Sept. 18 – Judd Melgaard and Janet Walker.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney1927@gmail.com.
