LEWISVILLE – Del Heward's mother, Edna "Eddie" Heward, 93, passed on Sept. 4, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Woodruff Ward in Idaho Falls, with burial in the Lewisville Cemetery.

The Menan Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held its semi–annual Stake Conference on Sept. 9–10. Elder Adilson De Paula Parrella, of the Quorum of the Seventy, was the visiting general authority. Braxton Meyers, son of Brian and Loretta Meyers, and Ben Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, of Lewisville First Ward, and Dallin Taylor, son of Robert and Helene Taylor, of Lewisville Second Ward, were ratified to be Elders in the Melchizedek priesthood. The Stake Young Women's presidency was reorganized: Cheri Fivas, of Annis Ward, was released as Young Women President, along with her counselors, Lorina Morris, from Grant Second Ward, and Heidi Franz, from Menan First Ward, and secretary, Radene Huntsman, of the Grant First Ward. Cara Raymond, of Grant Second Ward, was sustained as the new Young Women President. She chose Shaundel Scott from Annis Ward and Anna Taylor from Lewisville Second Ward as her counselors. Erin Summers, from Grant First Ward, will be the new secretary. Gary Asper, from Menan First Ward, was released as a member of the Stake High Council; Adam Clark, also from Menan First Ward, was sustained as the newest member of the Menan Stake High Council.


