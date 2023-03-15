LEWISVILLE — Kennedy Tailor Prestwich Brown, 24, passed away unexpectedly on March 6. She was the wife of Zachary Brown, son of Cecelia Brown–Ellis and grandson of Joyce Lindstrom of Lewisville. Funeral services are scheduled for March 13, in Orem, Utah, with burial in the Orem City Cemetery.
The Lewisville Book Club will meet Wednesday, March 15, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Cheryl Taylor. They will discuss this month’s book, “The Meadowlark,” by B.C. Walker, who is the son of Clyde and Alice Walker, past owners of Walker’s Cafe in Rigby.
Wayne Gardner, son of Susan Gardner Feathers and the late Bruce Gardner, married Lacey Munns in February. They are making their home in Idaho Falls.
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Tropical Ward Party on Friday, March 24, at the church.
Bo Petersen, son of Max and Megan Petersen, was named to the Boys Basketball Nuclear All–Conference Third Team. Bo is a senior at West Jefferson High School. His cousin, Blake Briggs, also a senior at West Jefferson and the son of Ben and Melissa Briggs, of Annis, was named to the First Team. Both young men are the grandsons of Mel and Marla Briggs.
The Lewisville First Ward Relief Society is holding a Relief Society Birthday Party on Thursday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. in the Lewisville Ward Cultural Hall. A program will be presented, followed by refreshments. All women in the ward are invited to attend.
Kent Ellsworth has been hospitalized at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Richard and Diana Barney’s granddaughter, Lucy Barney, daughter of Nick and Kim Barney, of Grant, was named president of the Rigby High School Future Farmers of America at their recent meeting. She was also honored as Outstanding Junior Student.
Happy Birthday to: March 16 — Kyden Hawkes, James Ball, Oliver Briggs, Heidi Nelson, and Wayne Brown; March 17 — Samantha Cook; March 18 — B.J. Jardine; March 19 — Johnny Erickson and Angela Prieto; March 20 — Joseph Hively; and March 21 — JaBella Ball and Nuvain Blackburn.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
