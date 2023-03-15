LEWISVILLE — Kennedy Tailor Prestwich Brown, 24, passed away unexpectedly on March 6. She was the wife of Zachary Brown, son of Cecelia Brown–Ellis and grandson of Joyce Lindstrom of Lewisville. Funeral services are scheduled for March 13, in Orem, Utah, with burial in the Orem City Cemetery.

The Lewisville Book Club will meet Wednesday, March 15, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Cheryl Taylor. They will discuss this month’s book, “The Meadowlark,” by B.C. Walker, who is the son of Clyde and Alice Walker, past owners of Walker’s Cafe in Rigby.


