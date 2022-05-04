LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to Chandler and Remington Gneiting on the birth of their new baby boy, born April 10. He weighed seven pounds, fourteen ounces, and measured 22 inches long. His name will be Brooks Chandler Gneiting, and two big sisters, Tynlee and Nayvee, welcome him home.
•
We’ve had several families move from Lewisville this past month or so. Seth and Hannah Yoshida and children, Adelyn and Kaisen, have moved from Lewisville to their new home in Shelley. Kyle and Madi Nield and sons, Alden and Callan, have moved to Utah. Ben and Angie Taylor and children, Mia, Destin, and Arya, have moved to Rexburg.
•
We welcome Scott and Misty Stoker and family back home to Lewisville. They are living next door to Scott’s folks, Dee and Jolene Stoker, while they are building their new home north of Rigby.
•
The Lewisville First Ward Relief Society presidency was reorganized Sunday, May 1. Amy Thornley was released as president, along with her counselors, Barbara Raymond and Kacey Nield, and secretary, Barbara Blair. Rebecca Squires was sustained as the new Relief Society president. For her counselors, she chose Jennifer Hollist and Morgan Birch. Her secretary will be Janette Melgaard.
•
Our sincere sympathies to Scott and Emily Selman, at the passing of Emily’s mother, Blanche Langston, on April 28, in Texas.
•
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Family Fiesta on Friday, May 6, at 6:00 p.m. at the church. They’ll be celebrating Cinco de Mayo with some fancy foods and fun for the whole family.
•
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of the Utah Pioneers) will hold its closing social on Monday, May 9, at 12:00 noon at the Lewisville Church. They will then be taking a break for the summer and starting up again in September. New members are always welcome. You just have to have an ancestor who crossed the plains to Utah in the early days of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
•
The Lewisville First Ward Young Men and Young Women will be honoring the graduating seniors on Tuesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the church. This year’s seniors include Blake McCosh, son of Brent and Brittney McCosh; Hunter Nield, son of Eric and Kacey Nield; Madysen Selman, daughter of Scott and Emily Selman; and Braxton Meyers, son of Brian and Loretta Meyers.
•
Blake McCosh, son of Brent and Brittney McCosh, recently received his mission call to serve in the Missouri Independence Mission. He will begin the online Missionary Training on July 25.
•
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen its book for the month of May. It is “Playing For Pizza,” by John Grisham. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, May 18, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Beverly Bramwell.
•
Happy Birthday this week to: May 5 — Janeal Nield and Randy Madsen; May 6 — Orren Squires and Faylene Christensen; May 7 — Abbie Murray, Carson Rosenburg, Macy Anderson, Maren Ball, and Chase Olinquevitch; May 8 — Teri Magera, Carolyn Skinner, Kori Briggs, and Brayden Kerr; May 9 — Cassidy Amerjan; and May 10 — Kent McCosh, Hannah Sauer, and Stone Nield.
•
We wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all of the special mothers on Sunday, May 8.
•
If you have any news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.