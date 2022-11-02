LEWISVILLE — Don’t forget the Menan Stake Relief Society Fireside which will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 6:00 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center. The guest speaker will be Portia Louder, author of “Living Louder.” All Relief Society ladies and Young Women age eleven and older in the stake are invited to attend.
•
The Lewisville First Ward is having a “Friendsgiving Party” on Friday, Nov. 11, at 6:00 p.m. at the church. The whole family is invited to attend. Bring a soup, relish tray or your favorite fall dessert to share.
•
Terry and Donetta Fife have reached a milestone – they are first–time great–grandparents! Their granddaughter, Gabby Haskell, and her husband, Nathan, are the proud parents of a baby boy born Oct. 25 in Provo, Utah. He tipped the scales at six pounds, twelve ounces, and measured nineteen and one–fourth inches long. His name will be Jack Haskell. The Fife’s daughter, Kalene Howell, and her husband, Brian, of Blackfoot, are the proud grandparents.
•
Roger and Janeal Nield visited Hawaii, accompanied by their daughter, Lindsey. Besides basking in the beautiful weather and seeing the lovely sights, they were able to attend the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football game against the Wyoming Cowboys; their grandson, Cammon Cooper, plays quarterback for the Hawaiian team. Cammon is the son of Cole and Tara Cooper, of Lehi, Utah.
•
Don’t forget to get out and exercise your right to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Lewisville polling place is the Lewisville Community Center.
•
Happy Birthday to Oaklee Ashbocker, Benz Briggs, and Helene Tayor! Other birthdays this week include: Nov. 3 – Sharon Casper, Dennis Browning, Randy Drake, Paul Korth, and Heather Harris; Nov. 4 – Heather Murdoch and Kendall Austin; Nov. 5 – Ray Lindstrom and J.J. VanLeuven; Nov. 6 – Emily Selman, Kerry Jensen, and Steven Purcell; Nov. 7 – George Judd and Rodney Boyce; and Nov. 8 – Whitney Walker.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
