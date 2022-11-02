LEWISVILLE — Don’t forget the Menan Stake Relief Society Fireside which will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 6:00 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center. The guest speaker will be Portia Louder, author of “Living Louder.” All Relief Society ladies and Young Women age eleven and older in the stake are invited to attend.


