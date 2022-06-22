Lewisville Ward to hold humanitarian quilt day

LEWISVILLE — Tom and Debbie Mitchell are grandparents again! Their daughter, Myrissah Sanders, and her husband, Wes, are the proud parents of their first child, a baby girl. She was born on June 15, and her name will be Hazel Grace Sanders. Carolyn Skinner is the proud great–grandmother.
Brandon and Liz Hennefer are first-time grandparents! Their daughter, Kourtney Andrus, and her husband, Case, are the proud parents of their first child, a baby girl born June 7 in Idaho Falls. Her name will be Centuri Lois Andrus. The Andrus family lives in Idaho Falls. Bill and Mary Ferreter are the proud great-grandparents.
Our local 4-H kids recently participated in the District rifle shooting competition held in Fremont County. 4-H'ers from all over the district competed at the tournament with their .22s. The two divisions included 1) Prone, Kneeling, & Standing, and 2) Rapid-fire Shooting, plus there were three divisions of silhouettes. They shot at four-inch targets at 50 yards and had to load and shoot five bullets in 30 seconds. Lewisville's own 11-year-old Kash Smith took Second Place in both divisions! His sister, Kalli Smith, took fifth place. Kimber Smith and McCrae Conover both received participation ribbons in Air Rifles, and Kimber took fifth place in silhouettes.
Our Rigby High School and Rigby Middle School FFA members did very well at the State FFA Career Development Events held in Moscow last week. The high school team brought home the First Place in State award in Meats Evaluation and received a police escort when they returned home to Rigby. The high school team also took Second Place in Forestry, Agricultural Communications, and Veterinary Science; Third in Livestock Judging, Environmental Natural Resources, Agronomy, Agricultural Mechanics, and Nursery Landscape; Sixth in Dairy Cattle Evaluation; Seventh in Milk Quality Products; and Eighth in Food Science. The winning Meats Evaluation team members included Hallee Miller, Lucy Barney, Brianna Bohney, and Jade Rhodes. Lucy is the granddaughter of Richard and Diana Barney. Kalli Smith, daughter of Leland and Lisa Smith, who is a member of the Rigby Middle School team, took First Place overall in the Livestock Invitational, with a total score of 426.
Tanner Gneiting, son of James and Julie Gneiting, recently graduated from dental school at the Midwestern University College of Dental Medicine in Glendale, Arizona.
Ashley Meyers, daughter of Brian and Loretta Meyers, recently returned home from serving an 18–month mission to Seattle, Washington. She spoke about her mission in the Lewisville First Ward on Sunday, June 19. Many friends and family members were in attendance and many met for lunch at the Meyers home afterward.
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day today, June 22, starting at 10:00 a.m. They will have a potluck lunch; please bring something to share.
It was great to see the Americana horse riding group in our hometown Rigby Stampede Parade and Rodeo! Lewisville's own Josh Hawkes is one of the members of the group that his grandfather, Mel Griffeth, of Rexburg, founded over 40 years ago. Their great show of patriotism really tugs at your heartstrings!
Fourteen horse pulling teams from throughout the intermountain area competed in the Ninth Annual Wells Barney Memorial Horse Pull at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds during Stampede Days. Winners: Lightweight – Darin Palmer, of South Jordan, Utah, who pulled 7500 lbs. 20 feet, one inch; Middleweight – Justin Palmer, of South Jordan, Utah, with a pull of 8000 lbs. at 27 feet, six inches; Heavyweight – John Wallentine, of Nibley, Utah, with a 9000 lbs pull of 27 feet, six inches.
Happy Birthday to Blair Merrill, Melissa Hurst, and Scott Sauer! Other birthdays this week include: June 23 – Ester Ball and Madeleine Ridley; June 24 – John Vranes and Tyce Hawkes, June 25 – James Ellsworth; and June 28 – Jazmine Walker.
If you have news or announcement you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.