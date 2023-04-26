LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville First Ward is having a Tropical Community Party for adults on Saturday, April 29, at 6:00 p.m. at the church. Dinner will be provided as well as fun and games for all.
Kelsi Lasson, daughter of Brian and Heather Edwards, is engaged to be married to Alex Tovey. He is the son of Dave and Crista Tovey, of West Bountiful, Utah. They plan to be married on June 24.
The Lewisville First Ward is holding a Humanitarian Quilt Day on Wednesday, April 26, starting at 10:00 a.m. They will have a potluck lunch at noon; please bring something to share.
The Lewisville Second Ward is having their Pinewood Derby on Wednesday, April 26. Weigh–ins are at 6:30 p.m., and the race begins at 7:00 p.m.
Leland and Kalli Smith and Richard Barney traveled to Springfield, Illinois, where they attended the National Clydesdale sale. They said they were impressed with the beautiful horses at the sale. On the way home, they stopped off at Historic Nauvoo to see the sites and also visited Carthage Jail.
Happy Birthday to Taylor Hively! Other birthdays this week include: April 28 – Alane Bloxham and Sawyer Ellsworth; April 29 – Bruce Claxton, Ridge Edwards, Donal Groth, and David Spencer; April 30 – Brett Bloxham, Cindy Merrill, and Kallee Smith; and May 1 – Heather Brown, Chance Howard, and Rhett Thornley.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney1927@gmail.com.
