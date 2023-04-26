LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville First Ward is having a Tropical Community Party for adults on Saturday, April 29, at 6:00 p.m. at the church. Dinner will be provided as well as fun and games for all.

Kelsi Lasson, daughter of Brian and Heather Edwards, is engaged to be married to Alex Tovey. He is the son of Dave and Crista Tovey, of West Bountiful, Utah. They plan to be married on June 24.


