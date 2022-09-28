LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day today, Sept. 28, starting at 10:00 a.m. They will have a potluck lunch at noon; please bring something to share.
•
LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day today, Sept. 28, starting at 10:00 a.m. They will have a potluck lunch at noon; please bring something to share.
•
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of October. They will be reading “A Brilliant Night of Stars and Ice,” by Rebecca Connelly, and will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Judy Rosenberg.
•
The Lewisville First Ward will be holding a “Trunk or Treat” on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–5:00 p.m. at the Lewisville church parking lot. Bring your family, decorate your car, dress up, and bring treats to share with the trick–or–treaters! Donuts and hot chocolate will be served.
•
Our sympathies to Brandt and Michelle Mickels, at the passing of Michelle’s brother, Steve F. Halkar, 39, of Idaho Falls. He passed away suddenly from a seizure on July 16, and a celebration of his life was held on Sept. 24, at Swan Valley City Park.
•
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will hold its semi–annual General Conference this weekend, Oct. 1–2. Saturday sessions will be broadcast at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m., and Sunday sessions will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. All sessions will be streamed live on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
•
Trinette Southway recently returned home from a fun trip to Historic Nauvoo in Illinois with friends.
•
Happy Birthday to Gary Hayes! Other birthdays this week include: Sept. 29 – Christi Hernandez, Lola Jacobs, Luke Miller, and Remingtn Gneiting; Sept. 30 – Logan Telford; Oct. 1 – Jack Miller, Hunter Squires, and Kevin Justesen; Oct. 2 – Malinda Anderson, Luke Hicks, Rylie Prieto, and Brynlie Telford; and Oct. 4 – Michael Lynn.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.