LEWISVILLE — Sharon Walters Bates, 84, passed away on April 21. She was the mother of Jerry Bates of Lewisville. A graveside service was held for her on Friday, April 28, at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
Brandt Mickels also lost his mother this past month. Carol Anderson–Mickels, of Rigby, passed away on April 20 surrounded by her loved ones. Carol was raised in Lewisville, the daughter of Lynn “Andy” and Frances Anderson. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of the Utah Pioneers) will hold their May meeting on Monday, May 8, at 1:00 p.m. at the Lewisville Church.
Congratulations to Jason and Michaela Maupin, on the birth of their new baby girl. She is their first child.
The Menan Stake will be the host for the upcoming Multi–Stake Conference planned for Sunday, May 21. One of the members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be in attendance and will address the congregations. The general session will be held at the Menan Stake Center at 10:00 a.m. It will also be live–streamed at the Menan red brick church, the Lewisville church, and the Grant church, as well as other local area LDS chapels.
In connection with this special conference, there will be a General Leadership Conference held on Saturday, May 20, from 2:50–4:00 p.m. at the Rigby South Stake Center.
An Area Youth Devotional for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 6:00 p.m. at the Rigby South Stake Center. All area youth ages 11 and older are invited to attend.
The Lewisville First Ward Relief Society will be having a “UFO Swap Meet” on Thursday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the ward cultural hall. Bring an unfinished item such as a craft project, plant starts, seeds, etc that you would like to swap.
Rhett Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, is getting married to Brooklyn Youngstrom, daughter of Brad and Tina Youngstrom of Rigby. They will be married in the Idaho Falls Temple on Friday, May 5. A reception will be held in their honor that evening from 5:30–8:00 p.m. at the Menan Town Hall.
Matthew Selman, son of Scott and Emily Selman, will be married to Megan Koehler, daughter of Gary and Michelle Koehler, of North Dakota, on Wednesday, May 10, at The Brickyard Event Center in Ammon. A reception will be held at the Event Center in their honor that evening from 6:30–9:30 p.m.
Happy Birthday to Logan Grivette! Other birthdays this week include: May 4 — Misty Robinson; May 5 — Janeal Nield and Randy Madsen; May 6 — Caleb Gibson and Orren Squires; May 7 — Abbie Murray, Joseph Bemis, Macey Anderson, Maren Ball, and Carson Rosenberg; May 8 — Brayden Kerr, Teri Magera, Kori Briggs, and Carolyn Skinner; and May 9 — Cassidy Amerjan.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney1927@gmail.com.
