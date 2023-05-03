LEWISVILLE — Sharon Walters Bates, 84, passed away on April 21. She was the mother of Jerry Bates of Lewisville. A graveside service was held for her on Friday, April 28, at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.

Brandt Mickels also lost his mother this past month. Carol Anderson–Mickels, of Rigby, passed away on April 20 surrounded by her loved ones. Carol was raised in Lewisville, the daughter of Lynn “Andy” and Frances Anderson. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.