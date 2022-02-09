LEWISVILLE — Rebecca Squires, was elected president of the Idaho State Emergency Management Association at their recent conference in Boise. She will be serving a two-year term. Rebecca is our Jefferson County Emergency Management Coordinator.
The Lewisville Second Ward is having a Valentine’s Dinner for the adults in the ward. It will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 6:00 p.m. at the church. All adults in the ward are invited to come and enjoy the evening.
Faylene Christensen enjoyed a weekend visit from her son, Corey Christensen, and his wife, Christy, and family. They have recently relocated from Texas to Star Valley, Wyoming. Faylene is excited to have them living closer.
Menan Stake Young Men’s Basketball this week: Lewisville First Ward plays Menan Third Ward on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 7:00 p.m., and Lewisville Second Ward plays Annis Ward at 8:00 p.m. On Thursday, Feb. 10, Lewisville First Ward plays Annis Ward at 8:00 p.m., and Lewisville Second Ward plays Menan Third Ward at 9:00 p.m.
Dee and Jolene Stoker recently returned home from having fun in the sun at Cabo.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of the Utah Pioneers) will hold their February meeting on Monday, Feb. 14, at 1:00 p.m., at the Lewisville Church.
The Regional Singles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are having a Regional Singles Music and Mingling on Friday, Feb. 11, at 7:00 p.m. at the church at 2040 Brentwood Drive, in Idaho Falls. Refreshments will be served. They will also hold their Family Home Evening on Monday, Feb. 14, at the church on Memorial Drive, next to the Idaho Falls Temple.
Happy Birthday today to Makayla Stosich and Maxwell Ridley! Other birthdays this week include: Feb. 10 - Julie Hanson and Bryken Smith; Feb. 11 - Justin Davis and Rosalie Jones; Feb. 12 - Yvette Boyce, Britain McCosh, and Evan Wise; Feb. 13 - Eric Jensen and Jose Lopez; and Feb. 15 — Charlene Johnson and Jordyn Baird.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.