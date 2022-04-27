LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville Second Ward Primary is having a Pinewood Derby. It will be held April 27 at the church. Weigh–in will be at 6:30 p.m. and the races start at 7 p.m.
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Family Fiesta on Friday, May 6, at the Lewisville Church. The “festividades” begin at 6 p.m. They will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo with food and fun for the whole family. Practice your Spanish! It’s going to be “muy emocionante.”
Former Lewisville resident, Rena French Crow, 51, passed away April 22, in St. Anthony, from a blood clot to her lungs following surgery. She was the daughter of Andy and Linda French and was married to Jerod Crow. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, April 26, at the St. Anthony 4th Ward Chapel, with burial in the Wilford Cemetery.
Menan Stake Self–Reliance courses are starting this week at the Menan Stake Center. If you have questions, please contact a member of the Menan Stake presidency.
The Lewisville First Ward Young Men and Young Women will be honoring the graduating seniors on Tuesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. All youth are invited, along with the families of those who are graduating.
Lee and Patsi Hinckley and Terry and Donetta Fife traveled to St. George, Utah to attend their mother’s Sluder family reunion.
The Lewisville First Ward is having their Humanitarian Quilt Day April 27, starting at 10:00 a.m. at the church. They will be having a potluck lunch; please bring something to share.
Happy Birthday this week to: April 28 – Angie Taylor and Alane Bloxham; April 29 – Ridge Edwards, Bruce Claxton, Donald Groth, and David Spencer; April 30 – Kallee Smith and Cindy Merrill; and May 1 – Heather Brown, Rhett Thornley, Kylan Summers, and Chance Howard.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.