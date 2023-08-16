LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 10:00 a.m. They will have a potluck lunch at noon; please bring something to share.

Bryan Briggs is celebrating his 70th Birthday with party which will be held in his honor on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 7:00 — 8:30 p.m. at Dance Unlimited Studios at 3926 E. 228 North in Rigby. Friends are invited to come.


