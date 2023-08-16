LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 10:00 a.m. They will have a potluck lunch at noon; please bring something to share.
Bryan Briggs is celebrating his 70th Birthday with party which will be held in his honor on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 7:00 — 8:30 p.m. at Dance Unlimited Studios at 3926 E. 228 North in Rigby. Friends are invited to come.
The Jefferson County Fair is this week. Best of luck to those participating in 4-H, FFA, and individual projects. This year’s theme is “Stars, Stripes, and Country Nights.” Don’t miss the Market Sale for 4-H animals on Friday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Walker livestock building.
The public is invited to the Rigby FamilySearch Center in the east end of the Rigby Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on First North. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Tuesdays through Thursdays from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. For group appointments call Doug Poole, (208) 419-2328 or Jamie Anderson at (208) 709-5736. They are offering a live class on Aug. 16 and 23 entitled “Overview of a Person’s Individual Record and Time Line.” Other online classes are offered on the Rigby FamilySearch Center blog for Online Learning Resources.
Happy Birthday to Caitlin Gardner and Logan Lazalde. Other birthdays this week include: Aug. 18 — Taylor Stosich; Aug. 19 — Madysen Lance and DeAnn Madsen; Aug. 20 — Stephen Evans; and Aug. 22 — Eugenia Judd and Bailey Baker.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney1927@gmail.com.
