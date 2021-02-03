LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of February. It is “The Simple Faith of Mr. Rogers,” by Amy Hollingsworth. They will meet to discuss the book at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 at the home of Cheryl Taylor.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) has cancelled their February meeting due to Covid–19 concerns.
The Young Men in the Lewisville First Ward are starting up with basketball. Practices will be held on Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m. David Murdoch is the coach.
Our sympathies to Brent Poole, at the passing of his wife, Marva Jean Poole, 72, on Jan. 23, in Idaho Falls. Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 30, at the Menan First Ward, with burial in the Cache–Clawson Cemetery in Tetonia.
The Lewisville First Ward Primary has started Zoom meetings, which are scheduled the first and third Sundays of the month at 11:30 a.m. Please check your ward email update for meeting ID and Passcode.
Members of the Menan Stake are reminded that, as we are still in the midst of a pandemic and are still under local county and health department orders in our church meetings, when we attend church meetings we should 1) wear face coverings (mask or shields; 2) maintain six–foot distancing; 3) wash/sanitize hands frequently; 4) refrain from shaking hands and hugging; 5) sanitize buildings and facilities regularly, and 6) limit close contact and interactions while entering and exiting church buildings.
Lee and Patsi Hinckley recently returned home from the sun and warmth of St. George, Utah, where they have been visiting for a couple of weeks.
Happy Birthday today to Mavrick Jones and Kyle Harker; Feb. 4 – Sybil Morris, Glenna Danielson, Jacob Hively, Michelle Michels and Michael Baker; Feb. 5 – Gary Madsen and Richard Kennedy; Feb. 6 – Jolene Stoker, Greg Hayes, Blaine Palmer and Rosalie Evans; Feb. 8 – Becky Squires, Jayson Bloxham, Craig Spackman and Boone Meyers; and Feb. 9 – Maxwell Ridley.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.