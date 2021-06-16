The community of Lewisville has lost another stalwart member. Charles "Van" Walker, 94, passed away at Carriage Cove in Rexburg, on June 10. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 17, at 11:00 a.m. at the Lewisville First Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Sympathies to his family at his passing.
Correction from last week's column: The Lewisville Book Club has been reading the self-help book, "The Energy Bus," by Jon Gordon - Ten Rules to Fuel Your Life Work, and Team with Positive Energy. They will meet this evening at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Patsi Hinckley, where they will discuss the book.
Several members of the two Lewisville wards participated in the recent Menan Stake Pioneer Trek at Seller's Creek up near Bone. Those serving as "Ma's and Pa's" with their own little "families" of "children" included Leland and Lisa Smith, Paul and Amanda Korth, and Brian and Loretta Meyers, from the Lewisville First Ward, and Wayne and Heather Brown, Scott and Cami Sauer, and Stan and Myrissa Kearsley, from the Lewisville Second Ward. Youth attending from Lewisville First Ward included Seth Murdoch, Ben Thornley, Jace Ellsworth, Kaleigh Squires, Blake McCosh, and Alexandra and Jessica Rosenberg. Youth from Lewisville Second Ward included Ladd Taylor, Eva Ball, Robin Ball, Ruth Bennett, Keisha Kearsley, Price Thomas, Jace Walker, Andrew Sauer, Hannah Sauer, and William Kearsley. They were able to experience a taste of what it was like to push and pull a handcart through the plains, trails, and rivers, which helped them feel what their pioneer ancestors might have been through as they traveled across the United States in the 1800s.
Congratulations to newlyweds Kevin and Rhonda Walker Christiansen, who were married in May. Rhonda is the daughter of Janeal Walker, of Price, Utah, and the late Darryl Walker. They are making their home here in Lewisville.
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Fathers-and-Sons Outing on Friday, June 18. They will meet at Fullmer's campground, just north across the Dry Bed, and start with skeet shooting at 6:00 p.m. Afterwards, dinner will be served and they'll be camping out for the night. All men and boys in the ward are invited to come.
Brian and Heather Edwards' daughter, Kelsi Lasson, is serving a mission in Texas.
The Menan Stake Presidency has issued a notice that since Covid-19 numbers have continued to decline throughout the county, we are at a point where nearly all restrictions that have been placed for church meetings and other church activities can be relaxed. They feel that we can safely return to how things were prior to Covid-19. Attendance at all meetings, classes, and activities can now be without the need of face coverings or physical distancing. Hand sanitizer will continue to be available for members to use in the foyers, and cleaning procedures will return to the weekly cleaning that is customary. Other large social gatherings like funeral luncheons, wedding receptions, ward parties, etc, may also be resumed.
The Idaho Falls Temple will be opening for all proxy work in the next few weeks. Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be receiving an email from the temple with instructions on how to make an appointment, which will be necessary to attend the temple for all ordinances.
The Menan Stake is having a Stake Temple and Family History instructional meeting this evening at 7:00 p.m. at the Stake Center. All stake and ward Temple and Family History personnel, as well as Relief Society and Priesthood counselors over Temple and Family History, are invited to attend. They will be reviewing new FamilySearch features and giving instruction on stake goals and preparations.
Don't forget Storytime at the Lewisville Legacy Library, which is held Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the library.
Happy Birthday to: June 16 - Hannah Yoshida and Patricia Spackman; June 17 - Anna Taylor and Lloyd Becker; June 18 - Ruth Foster, Ben Taylor, and Terrell Brown; June 19 - Annie Hall, Eric Straton, and Anders Murray; June 20 - Breanne Taylor and Brdger Rosenberg; June 21 - Kimber Smith; and June 22 - Blair Merrill and Scott Sauer.
Happy Father's Day Sunday, June 20, to all of the dads out there!
If you have announcements or news you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.