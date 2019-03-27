LEWISVILLE — Former Lewisville native, Lyle J. “Tommy” Lowder, 92, passed away March 19, at Fairwinds Assisted Living Center Sandcreek in Idaho Falls. Tommy was the son of the late Harold and Ada Stallings Lowder, and grew up here in Lewisville. He went on to teach Anatomy and Physiology and other Life Science classes at Ricks College and was a favorite professor to many. Funeral services were held March 25, at the Rexburg Sixth Ward Chapel, with burial in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
Lee and Patsi Hinckley report that they have another new great-grandbaby! Their grandson, Keegan Mitton, and his wife, Regan, are the proud parents of their first child, a baby girl born on March 7. She tipped the scales at eight pounds, seven ounces, and was 22 inches long. She is their first child, and her name will be Nova Dee Mitton. Keegan is the son of the Hinckley’s late son, Trent Hinckley.
Both Lewisville wards were filled to capacity for missionary homecomings. Kliff and Beverly Bramwell reported on their mission to Nauvoo, Illinois, as teamsters. Many friends and family member were in attendance, including several fellow teamster couples who served with them in Nauvoo. Cora Harper, daughter of Dave and Heather Harper, reported her mission to the Ohio Cleveland and Indiana Indianapolis missions. Many friends and family were in attendance as well. Cora plans to continue her education at BYU-Idaho .
The Menan Stake will hold its semi-annual Stake Conference this weekend, March 30 to 31. On Saturday, there will be a Priesthood Leadership Meeting held at the Stake Center at 4:30 p.m., and the adult meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. The general conference session will be Sunday, at 10:00 a.m. You can attend at the Stake Center, or watch it via satellite transmission at the Menan red brick church or at the Grant Church.
The Lewisville First Ward Relief Society is celebrating the Relief Society’s birthday on Thursday, March 28, at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Theme for the night is, “Something Extraordinary.” All women in the ward are invited to attend. If you have a quilt that is special to you, please bring it to the party.
The Lewisville Second Ward Relief Society women will be attending an endowment session at the Idaho Falls Temple on Thursday, March 28. Meet at the church at 6:00 p.m. to carpool.
We welcome Brock and Abbie Barney Murray and sons, Sawyer, Ryder and Anders to Lewisville. They will be living in Richard and Diana Barney’s home while they serve their mission to Nauvoo, Illinois. They come to Lewisville via Idaho Falls.
Today is the Lewisville First Ward’s Humanitarian Quilt Day, starting at 10:00 a.m. There will be a potluck lunch; please bring something to share.
Loretta Meyers recently returned home from China, where she spent time with her brother’s family, who are living and working there.
The Lewisville Book Club will be meeting this evening at Donetta Fife’s home at 7:00 p.m. to discuss their book of the month, which is “The Girl Who Wrote in Silk,” by Kelly Istin.
Faylene Christensen welcomed daughter, Bridget Durst, home for a visit. She and her family live in Oregon.
As part of the Lewisville First Ward’s Emergency Preparedness Plan, they will be holding a special activity on Thursday, April 18, at 7:00 p.m. at the church. They will have a representative for the national “Stop the Bleed” initiative, where you will be taught proper wound treatment and tourniquet application, as well as Basic Life Support/CPR for cardiac arrest and choking. This activity is for ward and community members eight years of age and older. If you have any questions, please contact Amy Thornley (208-589-2352). Light refreshments will be served.
Happy Birthday this week to: March 28 — Janet Williams; March 29 - Myrissa Lin Kearsley and Koen Hawkes, March 30 - Errin Boyce, Clair Kinghorn and Brookelyn McCosh; March 31 - Amanda Erickson, Joe Clifford, Shay Fullmer and Tess Sessions; April 1 - Kevin Gerard and Matt Rosenberg; and April 2 - Heather Lasson.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.