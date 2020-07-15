LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of July. It is “Tide Water Sister,” by Lisa Wingate. They will meet to discuss the book at 7:00 p.m. July 15 at the home of Patsi Hinckley.
Koen Hawkes, son of Josh and Kelsey Hawkes, was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints July 5. He turned eight in March, but due to coronavirus, family wasn’t able to be here until then. A great celebration was held at the Hawkes home afterwards.
Kimber Smith, daughter of Leland and Lisa Smith, was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints July 11 at the Menan Stake Center. Afterwards, the family all got together and had a barbecue, then enjoyed a giant water slide on that toasty July afternoon, and watched fireworks in the evening. Besides all of her aunts and uncles and cousins, Kimber’s grandpa, Terry Smith, from Alamosa, Colo., was even here for the event. Her grandparents, Richard and Diana Barney, are serving a mission in Nauvoo, Illinois, and got to watch via Marco Polo.
We welcome a new family to Lewisville. Andrew and Liz Shirk and three children, Liam, Karen and Isaiah, have moved into the Betty Richards home. Andrew is Betty’s grandson, the son of Glenn and Lisa Richards Shirk, of Fort Worth, Texas. Andrew and Liz also lived in Fort Worth before moving to Lewisville. Betty has moved in with her son, Darin, next door.
We also welcome Ammon and Danielle Howard and children, Dean, Christian and Chance to Lewisville. They have bought the Mathews home on 500 North, and have moved here from Rigby. Welcome to Lewisville!
Nate and Allie Dickson and children, Keith, Natalie, Hyrum, Derrick, Nathaniel, Ammon and Ethan have moved to their new home in Archer. We will miss them here in Lewisville and wish them the best in their beautiful new home.
Happy Birthday to: today – Tammy Covert; July 16 – Fay Dansie and Riley Barg; July 17 – Kurtis Boyce, Kevin Harris and Seth Murdoch; July 18 – Heather Harper; July 19 – Leisa Watkins, Margo Dansie, Hannah Ball and Emily Erickson; July 20 – Janette Melgaard.
