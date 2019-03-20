LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to David and Suanne Ellsworth, on the birth of their latest grandbaby, Ridge Ellsworth. He is the son of Darin and Mackenzie Ellsworth and was born on March 13, weighing six pounds, one ounce, and measuring 19 inches long. Big sister, Kapree and big brother, Asher, welcome him home.
Cora Harper, daughter of David and Heather Harper, recently returned home from the Indiana Indianapolis Mission. She will speak about her experiences on her mission in the Lewisville Second Ward on Sunday, March 24, at 12:00 noon.
Kliff and Beverly Bramwell have also returned home — from their mission as teamsters to the Illinois Nauvoo Mission. They will speak in the Lewisville First Ward on Sunday, March 24, at 9:00 a.m.
Congratulations to Hunter Squires, son of Orrin and Becky Squires, who is a member of the Rigby High School Scholastic Bowl team who recently took first place in their division!
Terry and Donetta Fife recently returned home from St. George, Utah, where they basked in the sunshine and helped Donetta’s sister, Patsi Hinckley, celebrate her birthday!
The Lewisville First Ward Relief Society is celebrating the Relief Society’s birthday this month with a special evening entitled, “Something Extraordinary.” It will be held on Thursday, March 28, at 7:00 p.m. at the church. All women in the ward are invited to come. If you have a quilt that is special to you, please bring it to the party.
The Lewisville Second Ward Relief Society is attending an endowment session at the Idaho Falls Temple on Thursday, March 28. Meet at the church at 6:00 p.m. that evening to carpool.
Virgil and Joyce Lindstrom welcomed their daughter, Cecelia Brown-Ellis, and sons from Queen Creek, Arizona, home for spring break.
Shelisa Melgaard, daughter of Judd and Janette Melgaard, is returning home from the Nevada Las Vegas Mission today! She will be speaking in the Lewisville First Ward in April.
The Menan Stake is holding a Young Men and Young Women Stake Standards Night on Tuesday, March 26, at 7:00 p.m. at the Stake Center chapel. Theme for the night is, “Who Do I Want to Be and How Will I Get There?” All youth ages 11-18 in the stake and their parents are invited to attend.
We welcome new Lewisville residents, Connor and Ashley Littlewood. They are living in the Ellsworth’s rental home on 500 North.
Happy Birthday today to Joseph Hively! Other birthdays this week include: March 21 - Emmett Baird; March 22 - Byron Webster and Tawnie Raymond; March 23 - Kathleen Kinghorn, Briggs Petersen and Kolden Smith; March 24 - Mikayla Meyers; March 25 - Gordon Ball and Michell Walker; and March 26 - Harper Anderson.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.