LEWISVILLE—Lots of new babies joined us the past couple of weeks! Drew and Charlee Poulsen were blessed with a baby boy, born on Nov. 15. His name will be Noxx Bing Poulsen. Clair and Lexie Kinghorn and Dennis and Keila Poulsen are the proud grandparents.
Rhett Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, is entering the Missionary Training Center as he prepares to serve in the Nevada Las Vegas Mission. He spoke in the Lewisville First Ward on Sunday, and many friends and family were on hand to wish him well on his new adventure. After church, a farewell luncheon was held at the Lewisville Community Center. Out-of-town visitors included Rhett’s grandmother, Ida May Thornley and aunt and uncle, RaNae and Sam Christensen and family of Weston; his aunt, Joyce Christensen and cousin from Boise; and friends, Brett and Annette Fielding and family of Wellsville, Utah.
Troy and Kallee Smith have a new baby girl, born Nov. 18.
Gary and Sheri Clayton are grandparents again. Their daughter, Katy Burton and her husband, Garrett were blessed with their first child, a baby boy. He was born on Nov. 19, weighing eight pounds, twelve ounces and measuring 22 inches long. His name will be William Orden Burton. They live in Idaho Falls.
The Lewisville First Ward is having their Ward Christmas Party on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the church. The theme is “Christmas Music and the Spoken Word.” This party is for the whole family – and there will be a special visitor for the kids!
In Menan LDS Stake business, Heather Campbell, of Grant Second Ward was released as Second Counselor in the Young Women; Tana Rae Taylor of the Annis Ward was sustained as the new Second Counselor.
The Lewisville Second Ward is having their Ward Christmas Party on Friday, Dec. 7, at 6:00 p.m., for the whole family.
Happy Birthday today to David Martinez, Angie Lee, Susan Gardner and Loretta Meyers! Other birthdays this week include: Nov. 29 – Dennis Taylor and Tressie Miller; Nov. 30 – Preszlee Lords; Dec. 1 – Ruth Ann Smith; and Dec. 2 – Treena Erickson, Levi Burt, Dustin Cude, Kerry Eyerly, Christopher Hinckley and Daniel Miller.