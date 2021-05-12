LEWISVILLE — The community of Lewisville is saddened at the passing of lifelong resident, Robert James Barnes, 86, who passed away peacefully on May 5, at his home. Robert was the last remaining child of Edwin and Alta Ball Barnes. A viewing was held on Monday, May 10, at the Lewisville First Ward, followed by graveside services at the Lewisville Cemetery.
Roger and Janeal Nield have another new grandbaby! Their daughter, Courtney Gardner, and her husband, Miles, of Washington, were blessed with a new baby boy. His name will be Mason Dain Gardner and he was born on May 5 (Janeal’s birthday!). He weighed seven pounds, eight ounces, and measured 20 and one–half inches long. Big brothers, Marek, age four, and McCall, almost two, are excited to have a new baby brother.
We welcome newlyweds, Taylor and Makayla Stosich, to Lewisville. They are living next door to Chandler and Remingtn Gneiting, on 500 North. They were married May 2.
A change was made in the Lewisville First Ward Young Women’s leadership. Hollie Cude was released as Young Women President, along with her counselors, Clarissa Morris and Heather Murdoch, and secretary, Lisa Smith. Heather Murdoch was sustained as the new president, and for her counselors, she chose Clarissa Morris and Lisa Smith, with Emily Selman serving as secretary.
We welcome Larry and Nelda Drollinger, our local “snowbirds,” back home for the summer, following a winter’s stay in Arizona.
The Menan Stake leadership has issued a notice that since the number of people in our area testing positive for COVID–19 has diminished significantly and the fact that numbers are staying down, they will be lifting some of the restrictions placed on members for attending church services. It will now be optional to wear masks at church. They will continue to request members to social distance as much as possible; there will still be hand sanitizer available for use, and they will continue to disinfect between meetings.
Happy Birthday to: today – Tim Crane; May 13 – Shantelle Melgaard, Marvin Melling and Nikol Rinehart; May 14 – Christian Howard, Cy Hooper and Kesli Korth; May 15 – Kolin Hennefer, Troy Smith and Savannah Norman; May 17 – Sandi Webster and Sydney Hayes; May 18 – Dalton Hicks and Kelsey Hively.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.