LEWISVILLE — At the recent Menan Stake Conference, several leadership changes were made: Leon Clark, of Grant Second Ward was released as a member of the High Council and president of the Stake Sunday School; he was sustained as the new Stake Patriarch. Rulon Cook, of Grant Second Ward, will also remain as Patriarch; he and his wife, Kathleen, have been called to serve a mission to England, and they will be leaving soon. Del Heward, of Lewisville First Ward, and Ralph Huft, of Menan First Ward, were sustained as new members of the Stake High Council. Sherri Clark, of Menan Third Ward was released as Stake Relief Society President, along with her counselors, Sue Velasquez, of Grant First Ward, and Kathy Asper, of Menan First Ward, and secretary, Denice Tea, of Lewisville Second Ward. Nancy Shippen, of Menan Second Ward was sustained as the new Stake Relief Society President. For her counselors, she chose Cheri Raymond, of Menan Second Ward, and Susan Sears, of the Annis Ward, with Michell Walker, from Lewisville First Ward as secretary. Jason Ard, of Lewisville Second Ward, Ralph Huft, of Menan First Ward, and Richard Sheppard, of Annis Ward, were released from the Stake Sunday School presidency. Ralph Huft was sustained as the new Stake Sunday School president, and his counselors are Nils Lindstrom, Lewisville First Ward, and Keith Barney, of Grant Second Ward, with Levi Saurey, of Annis Ward, as secretary. Caleb Mills, of Grant Second Ward was sustained as Second Counselor in the Stake Young Men’s Presidency, and Blake Ball, of Lewisville Second Ward, was sustained as the secretary.
We welcome another new family to Lewisville! Bill and Mary Ferreter have moved here from Overland Park, Kansas. They are Liz Hennefer’s parents and will be living with the Hennefer family while they are building their new home on the south side of Lewisville, just east of Wayne and Jill Torgerson.
The Lewisville Church will be undergoing deep cleaning on Friday, April 23. Members are asked to not use the building that day.
The Lewisville Book Club will meet this evening to discuss their book of the month, “Woman of No Importance,” by Sonja Pernell. They will meet at the home of Debbie Ellsworth at 7:00 p.m. Come and enjoy some stimulating conversation with friends as they discuss the book.
The annual BYU Women’s Conference, which is co–sponsored by Brigham Young University and the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints, will be held April 29–30. This year it will be live–streamed on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and other media.
Happy Birthday today to Tyler Anderson and Kelsey Covert; April 22 – Thayne Anderson; April 23 – Jaden Poulsen, David Murdoch and Mia Taylor; April 24 – Trinette Southway and Justin Anderson; April 25 – Suzie Browning; April 26 – Taylor Hively and Sage Olinquevitch; April 27 – Hannah Weaver.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.