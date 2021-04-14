LEWISVILLE — The community of Lewisville is saddened at the passing of long–time resident, Loa Putnam Madsen, 95, who died April 3, following a massive stroke. Our deepest sympathies to her family. Funeral services were held on Thursday, April 8, with burial in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery.
Congratulations to Kennedi Campbell, daughter of Chris and Heather Hancock Campbell, of Grant, who was chosen as the Rigby Distinguished Young Woman representative for the Class of 2022. Grandparents include Carl and Joy Hancock (formerly of Lewisville) and Gary and Sherrie Campbell, of Menan, and great–grandparents include Dallas and Janice Raymond, of Menan, and JoAn Wood, of Rigby.
Byron and Diana Webster attended the wedding of grandson, Reggie South, son of Jason and Jennifer South, of Menan. He married Emilee Hurley, daughter of Jason and Wendy Hurley, of Rigby, on April 9, at the Idaho Falls Temple.
Wade and Rhett Thornley, along with Richard Barney and Mike Nagle, traveled to Madison, Wisconsin, and attended a draft horse sale. As luck would have it, Wade returned home with a Belgian gelding to add to his show hitch. While on the trip, they stopped to visit some of their Amish friends and took the lines for a few rounds to help them as they disced their fields with draft horses. It brought back memories for Richard of doing farm work with horses in his younger years.
We welcome a new family to Lewisville. Daniel and April Pisciotta, of Las Vegas, Nevada, have bought the Nona Hunter home on 500 North.
Andrew and Liz Shirk and family have moved from Lewisville and relocated to Rexburg.
Happy Birthday to: today – Amber Jardine, Brittani Wilde and Hayden Jeppesen; April 16 – Caden Taylor, Aaron Barrett, Randy King and Scott Selman; April 17 – Adrian Smith; April 18 – Taunja Poulsen, Kylie McCarthy and Diana Webster; April 19 – Amy Thornley, Violet Gardner, Ammon Howard, Ryder Murray, R.K. Kennedy, Bo Petersen and Megan Ridley; April 20 – Kylie Cude.
