LEWISVILLE — Wade and Dorothy Ball have their ninth great–grandbaby! Kelsie and Erik Johnson of Spokane, Wash., were blessed with their first child, a baby boy, born Sept. 17. He weighed eight pounds and measured 21 inches long. His name will be Layton William Johnson. Kelsie is the daughter of Wade and Dorothy's oldest son, Kevin Ball.
•
We welcome Kyle and Madi Nield and son, Alden, back home. They have been living in Washington, and Kyle recently landed a job at the INL. They will be living in the old Erickson homestead, around the corner from Kyle's parents, Roger and Janeal Nield.
•
The Lewisville Book Study Group is reading "The Aviator's Wife," by Melanie Benjamin this month. The book focuses on the life of Anne Morrow Lindbergh, the wife of Charles Lindbergh. They will meet at the home of Cheryl Taylor at 7:00 p.m. Oct. 21. They always welcome new people.
•
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) held their October meeting Oct. 12 at the Lewisville Church. Cheryl Taylor gave the history, and Bonnie Elser gave the lesson.
•
Matthew Selman, son of Scott and Emily Selman, is preparing to serve in the Arkansas Little Rock Mission. He has been doing home Missionary Training, and he will leave for his mission Oct. 20. He spoke in the Lewisville First Ward Oct. 11. Many friends and family attended the meeting, including several members of Emily's family from Texas.
•
Kent McCosh, son of Brent and Brittney McCosh, has been temporarily re–assigned to the Maryland Baltimore Mission, as he awaits the Brazil North Recife Mission to open back up. He will speak in the Lewisville First Ward ar 12:00 p.m. Oct. 18 and will be leaving for Baltimore Oct. 20. Plans are to leave for Brazil as soon as they open back up.
•
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Halloween Trunk or Treat at 5:00 p.m. Oct. 31 in the church parking lot. Everyone is excited to see the kids and have a magical Halloween! Please remember to follow the guidelines by parking your vehicle with a space between each one. Those passing out candy or other items, please be sure to wear a mask and gloves.
•
Tyson and Mary Tanner and boys, Keaton and Jaxon, have sold their home and moved to the Ririe area.
•
Carol Ossmen was excited to have her daughter, Lalani Smith and her husband, J.C., visit her for a week. They live in Richland, Washington.
•
Richard and Diana Barney have returned from their mission to the Nauvoo Historic Sites. They will speak in church at the Lewisville First Ward at 12:00 p.m. Oct. 25.
•
Alice Dragoman and her son, Mike, have moved to Idaho Falls.
•
Wade and Amy Thornley and boys, Logan and Ben, and some of their Belgian draft horses traveled to the Heber Valley Draft Horse Show held last month in Heber Valley, Utah. Ben was awarded the High Point Youth award and added another big shiny new belt buckle to his growing collection!
•
Everyone is excited to see the progress being made as the new fiber–optic broadband lines are being laid in Lewisville.
We welcome Jeff and Becky Rosenberg and family to Lewisville. Jeff is the son of Judy Rosenberg, and they have bought the old Leone Sauer place on the east side of the Lewisville Highway, just north of 300 North. Their daughter, Racquelle is a returned missionary who is now a nursing student at BYU–I; son, Josh, was called to serve in the Philippines Baguio Mission, but has been reassigned to Charleston, West Virginia; daughters, Alexandrea, age sixteen, and Jessica, age thirteen, and son, Spencer, almost ten, complete the family. They come to Lewisville from Star Valley, Wyoming.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Eric Nield; Oct. 15 – Julia Lewis, Joyce Jardine, Heidi Moreno, Lexie Hively, Rialy Ball, Carlton Jensen and John Ethan Erickson; Oct. 17 – Robert Taylor and Lee Hinckley; Oct. 18 – Kaleigh Squires and Gage Hayes; Oct. 19 – Don Madsen and David Ellsworth; and Oct. 20 – Dorothy Ball, Hollie Cude and Koltun Hennefer.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.