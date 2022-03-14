LEWISVILLE — Don’t forget the Menan Stake Relief Society Birthday Celebration which will be held this evening, March 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center. The theme for the evening is “Light’en Your Load.” Dinner will be served. All women in the Menan Stake are invited to attend.
Dave and Heather Murdoch recently returned home from Wenatchee, Washington, where they watched their daughter, Ruby, play basketball in her last game of the season with the Wenatchee Valley Knights. The Knights beat Columbia Basin with a score of 79–55. Ruby, a former basketball standout at Rigby High School, is attending Wenatchee Valley College on a basketball scholarship.
The Lewisville Book Club is meeting on Thursday, March 17, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Donetta Fife. They will be discussing the book “The Milkman’s Son,” by Randy Lindsay. Please note this one–time change from their usual Wednesday meeting.
Graycee Litton, the granddaughter of Randy and Debbie Olaveson, was given an Honorable Mention on the All–Conference Girls’ Basketball team for 2A schools. Players are selected by the coaches. She is a senior at North Fremont High School and is the daughter of Katie Litton.
Happy Birthday today to Kyden Hawkes, James Ball, Wayne Brown, and Heidi Nelsen! Other birthdays this week include: March 17 – Samantha Cook; March 18 – B.J. Jardine; March 19 – Johnny Erickson and Angela Prieto; March 20 – Joseph Hively; March 21 – Nuvain Blackburn; and March 22 – Tawnie Raymond, Byron Webster, and Dan Pisciotta.
