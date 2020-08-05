LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville First Ward Young Women are going on a nature adventure this week. They will meet at 7:00 a.m. Aug. 7 and head off to Fisher Bottoms, up past Ririe. They’ll have a nature treasure hunt, crafts and lots of fun in the water. They should be home around 3:00 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact Hollie Cude.
George and Debbie Ellsworth report that their daughter, Candace Lowe, graduated from BYU–Idaho with her Bachelor’s Degree in nursing in December. She was supposed to walk in April graduation ceremonies, but due to COVID, plans were changed. She works as a cardiac nurse in the tri–cities in Washington. George and Debbie’s son, Russell Ellsworth, graduated from Harvard in May with his Master’s Degree in Business Finance. He works as the manager of Tillamook Cheese in Boardman, Ore. George and Debbie were disappointed to have to cancel both graduation plans. The whole family was planning to go to Boston before COVID–19 hit us with a vengeance!
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of August. It is “Winter Sky,” by Chris Stewart. They will meet to discuss the book and have their annual summer potluck at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the home of Patsi Hinckley.
Lee and Patsi Hinckley report that their grandson, Nathan Hinckley, son of Clint and Regina Hinckley, of Star, Idaho, was been reassigned to the Washington, D.C. South Mission. He had been serving in Osomo, Chile, and will finish his mission in Washington, D.C.
Happy Birthday to: today – Mary Tanner; Aug. 7 – Randy Olaveson; Aug. 8 – Julicia Selman and Richard Hennington; Aug. 9 – Katelyn Anderson, Jenise Taylor, Shyann Ashbocker and Leland Smith; Aug. 10 – Dee Stoker and Arilee Clark; and Aug. 11 – Julie Gneiting and Bridget Villeneuve.
If you have any news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.