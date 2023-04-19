LEWISVILLE — Madeleine Ridley, daughter of Damon and Bronwyn Ridley, was a member of the Rigby High School FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) chapter that participated in the recent state competition in Meridian. She earned a bronze medal as an Idaho Event Competitor in International Experience.
Kaleigh Squires, daughter of Orren and Rebecca Squires, was a member of the Rigby High School Science Olympiad squad that took first place in the recent state competition.
The Lewisville Book Club is meeting Wednesday, April 19, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Debbie Ellsworth. They will be discussing the book of the month, which is “The Taking of Jemima Boone,” by Matthew Pearl.
At the Menan Stake Conference held on April 15 and 16, changes were made to the Menan Stake High Council. James Ball of Lewisville Second Ward, Randy South of Menan Third Ward, and Justin Summers of Grant First Ward were released as Stake High Counselors. Newly sustained members of the Stake High Council include Scott Bradley of Menan First Ward, Jace Poulsen of Lewisville Second Ward, and Ben Yearsley of Annis Ward. Merlyn Ringel of Menan Third Ward was released as Stake Clerk; Lloyd Becker of Lewisvile First Ward was sustained as the new Stake Clerk. New High Priests Troy Smith of Lewisville Second Ward and Robert Evans of Lewisville First Ward were ratified.
Terry and Donetta Fife’s granddaughter, Abi Meek Bradley, recently won the Robins Award at Utah State University for Scholar of The Year for the whole university. Her organization, the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) won Organization of the Year. Abi is the daughter of Kris and Donalee Meek of Idaho Falls and is married to Myles Bradley.
Paul and Amanda Korth’s son, Cannon, is a member of the East Idaho Boost football team and recently competed with them at their 7on7 tournament at the University of Utah. His team was undefeated and brought home the 15U championship trophy!
Happy Birthday to Amy Thornley, Violet Gardner, Ammon Howard, Bo Petersen, R.K. Kennedy, Anna Gibson, Reagan Prieto, Megan Ridley, and Ryder Murray! Other birthdays this week include: April 20 — Kylie Cude; April 21 — Tyler Anderson and Kelsey Covert; April 23 — David Murdoch and Jaden Poulsen; and April24 — Justin Anderson and Trinette Southway.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney1927@gmail.com.
