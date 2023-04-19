LEWISVILLE — Madeleine Ridley, daughter of Damon and Bronwyn Ridley, was a member of the Rigby High School FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) chapter that participated in the recent state competition in Meridian. She earned a bronze medal as an Idaho Event Competitor in International Experience.

Kaleigh Squires, daughter of Orren and Rebecca Squires, was a member of the Rigby High School Science Olympiad squad that took first place in the recent state competition.


