LEWISVILLE — The Rigby High School FFA (Future Farmers of America) participated in the Idaho State FFA Convention held at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls this past weekend. Two Lewisville boys earned kudos for their efforts this year. Ben Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, and Boden Brown, son of Wayne and Heather Brown, were among the sixteen RHS FFA State Degree recipients. Ben was the State Champion Proficiency Award in Equine Placement. He also earned the North Upper Snake River District Star, and went on to be selected as State Star in Agricultural Placement. Boden won the State Champion Proficiency Award in Dairy Placement. Lucy Barney, daughter of Nick and Kim Barney of Grant and daughter of Richard and Diana Barney, was a member of the State Champion Horse Judging team; she also won the State Champion Proficiency Award in Small Animal Production and Care.

Michell Walker was honored at the recent Distinguished Young Women of Rigby presentation on Saturday, April 8 at the Rigby High School auditorium. Michell has been their Program Chairman for the past 21 years. She has logged countless hours helping the girls in their efforts to be their best selves. She has decided that it's time to step down as chairman but will continue to help in other capacities.


