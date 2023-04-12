LEWISVILLE — The Rigby High School FFA (Future Farmers of America) participated in the Idaho State FFA Convention held at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls this past weekend. Two Lewisville boys earned kudos for their efforts this year. Ben Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, and Boden Brown, son of Wayne and Heather Brown, were among the sixteen RHS FFA State Degree recipients. Ben was the State Champion Proficiency Award in Equine Placement. He also earned the North Upper Snake River District Star, and went on to be selected as State Star in Agricultural Placement. Boden won the State Champion Proficiency Award in Dairy Placement. Lucy Barney, daughter of Nick and Kim Barney of Grant and daughter of Richard and Diana Barney, was a member of the State Champion Horse Judging team; she also won the State Champion Proficiency Award in Small Animal Production and Care.
Michell Walker was honored at the recent Distinguished Young Women of Rigby presentation on Saturday, April 8 at the Rigby High School auditorium. Michell has been their Program Chairman for the past 21 years. She has logged countless hours helping the girls in their efforts to be their best selves. She has decided that it's time to step down as chairman but will continue to help in other capacities.
This year, eighteen young women participated in the Distinguished Young Women of Rigby program. Lucy Barney, the granddaughter of Richard and Diana Barney, was named Fourth Runner–Up. She was also one of three Talent Award winners and one of three Scholastic Award winners. Brynlee Shippen, daughter of Cody and Jennifer Shippen was named 2024 Distinguished Young Woman of Rigby. Liberty Porter, daughter of David and Julianna Porter, was named First Runner–Up; Ulyssa Butikofter, daughter of Bryan and Lisa Butikofer, was named Second Runner–Up; and Whitney Stirling, daughter of Robert and Cheryl Stirling, was named Third Runner–Up.
The Menan Stake will hold a Stake Primary Training Meeting on Wednesday, April 12, at 7:00 p.m. at the Stake Center.
Brookelyn McCosh, daughter of Brent and Brittney McCosh, was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints on April 8.
The Menan Stake will hold its semi–annual Stake Conference this coming weekend, April 15 and 16. The Saturday evening meeting is for all adults in the stake and will be held at the Stake Center, starting at 7:00 p.m. The Sunday general session will be held at the Stake Center at 10:00 a.m. for all members of the stake. This year, it will not be televised at the other ward buildings.
The youth in the Menan Stake will be having a Barn Dance at Ray and Myrlann Clement's barn in Grant on Tuesday evening, April 18.
Happy Birthday to Bobby Lee Day, Glenn Watkins, Danielle Howard, and Austin Ellsworth! Other birthdays this week include: April 13 – Reggie Walker and Alexis Arnell; April 14 – Amber Jardine, Brittani Wilde, and Hayden Jeppesen; April 16 – Caden Taylor, Scott Selman, and Randy King; April 17 – Tristin Skinner and Adrian Smith; and April 18 – Taunja Poulsen, Diana Webster, and Kylie McCarthy.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney1927@gmail.com.
