LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to grandparents, Gary and Lora Kearsley, on the birth of their newest grandson! Their daughter, Teshia Hart, and her husband, Berkley, were blessed with a baby boy on Jan. 26, at Madison Memorial Hospital. He tipped the scales at seven pounds, 14 ounces, and measured 21 inches long. He joins big brothers, Mason, age six, and Waylon, age three, and big sister, Taylee, age four. His name will be Cole Gunnar Hart. The family lives in Rexburg.
•
The Menan Stake has started their boys’ basketball program. This week, Lewisville Second Ward will play Menan First Ward on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 7:00 p.m, and on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 8:00 p.m. The Lewisville First Ward boys will play the Menan First Ward on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 7:00 p.m. All games will be played at the Menan Stake Center. Come and cheer for your favorite team.
•
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen its book for the month of February. It is “The Other Einstein,” by Marie Benedict. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Debbie Ellsworth.
•
The Lewisville First Ward youth made good use of their day off of school last week and went cross-country skiing at the Twin Bridges Campground on Jan. 28. Youth attending included Kami Jardine, Tessa Merrill, Mylee Hayes, Kalli Smith, Cynthia Squires, Kaleigh Squires, Kash Smith, McKade Hawkes, Stone Nield, Graham Ashbocker, Jace Ellsworth, and Ben Thornley. Adult leaders attending included Bishop Terry Ellsworth, Heather Murdoch, Lisa Smith, Orren Squires, and Jake Widdison.
•
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) will have their February meeting on Monday, Feb. 14, at 1:00 p.m. at the Lewisville Church.
•
Joyce Lindstrom had family visitors last week, who attended the funeral of her sister-in-law, Inga DaBell, which was held Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Grant Church. Her daughter, Cecilia Brown-Ellis, and her husband, Jeff, visited from Queen Creek, Arizona. Granddaughter, Myra Merrill, and children were here from Lehi, Utah.
•
Thank you to those who helped tie quilts for the Humanitarian Center last week. The group tied two twin quilts and two baby quilts. Their next quilt day will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m.
•
Once again, the largest family history event, RootsTech 2022 will be offered to the public for free. They will have several inspiring keynote speakers, unlimited access to over 1500 sessions, a virtual Expo Hall with companies from around the world, playlists, chats, and much more. It will be held March 3-5. Visit RootsTech.org to register for this free virtual event. It’s easy to do, and you’ll be amazed at the classes that are offered.
•
Happy Birthday this week to: Feb. 3 — Kyle Harker; Feb. 4 — Sybil Morris, Glenna Danielson, Michelle Mickels, Michael Baker, and Jacob Hively; Feb. 5 — Gary Madsen and Richard Kennedy; Feb. 6 — Jolene Stoker, Greg Hayes, Blaine Balmer, and Rosalie Evans; Feb. 7 — Brooklyn Evans; and Feb. 8 — Becky Squires, Boone Meyers, Kami Jardine, Jayson Bloxham, and Craig Spackman.
•
I you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.