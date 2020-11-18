LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville Book Study group is holding their November book discussion meeting this evening at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Beverly Bramwell. They have been reading “The Girl They Left Behind,” by Roxanne Veletzos. Visitors and new members are always welcome.
The Lewisville First Ward Relief Society is having a Drive–Thru in the church parking lot at 6:00 p.m. Nov. 19. “Say Hi for Some Pie!” is the theme, and they will have lots of delicious slices of pie to choose from, plus inspirational messages to buoy you up during the holiday season.
Russell M. Nelson, prophet and president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will share a special video message with the world at 11:00 a.m. Nov. 20. This video will focus on ways we can find hope and healing through Jesus Christ during this time of significant global fracture and instability. You can watch it on social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and on the Church’s main YouTube channel. The video will be available immediately afterward to watch on demand and to download on Newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
The Lewisville First Ward Primary is in search of a Christmas tree, lights and some Christmas floor and wall decor to borrow for the Ward’s Primary Showcase display in the foyer. They will be collecting decor for two weeks. If you can help out, please contact Kelsey Hawkes.
The Menan Stake is participating in the annual “Pennies By the Inch” drive for the Primary Children’s Medical Center in Salt Lake City, and want to remind stake members who would like to contribute that they will be closing the link for donations Nov. 20. If you still wish to donate, please do so by that date. If you have any questions on how to donate online, please contact Dustin Judy, of the Annis Ward.
The Giving Cupboard’s Mobile Food Pantry will be visiting the Lewisville/Menan area at the Lewisville Community Center from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Nov. 24. It is a drive–through pantry, and their volunteers will load the food into your vehicle.
The Community Clothing Swap will be held at the Menan Town Hall from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Nov. 20, and from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Nov. 21. State guidelines will be followed, and the number of people in the Town Hall at one time will be limited. Masks are encouraged, as well as hand washing and social distancing.
Happy Birthday to: today – Eva Ball; Nov. 19 – Everett Ball; Nov. 20 – Roxie Ashbocker; Nov. 21 – Colleen Skaar, Chloe Kerr and Madsen Ball; Nov. 22 – Shelisa Melgaard and Jennifer Kerr; Nov. 23 – Shad Melling and Peggy Jensen; Nov. 24 – Cheryl Hively, Brett Petersen and Megan Barg.
If you have news of announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.