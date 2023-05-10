LEWISVILLE — Roy and Joyce Jardine’s grandchildren have been busy participating in music competitions. Andrew Jardine participated in The Vocalist, and Ivy Jane Jardine competed in the Kids Got Talent Show, where she and her friend, Londyn Buchanan, received $300 for winning first place! They are the children of Josh and Darla Jardine, and they live in Star Valley, Wyoming.
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen its book for the month of May. It is “The Five Wishes of Mr. Murray McBride,” by Joe Siple. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, May 17, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Donetta Fife.
A new family has moved to Lewisville. Jason and Kelli Ann Dunyon and four boys now reside in the Betty Richards home. The boys’ names are Dallas, age 15, Brayden, age 13, Riley, age seven, and Jayden, just three months old. Kelli is the daughter of Betty’s daughter, Lisa Shirk, of Texas. The Dunyons come to Lewisville from Rexburg.
Olivia Gneiting, daughter of James and Julie Gneiting, recently graduated from BYU-Provo with her Bachelor’s Degree in Dietetics. She will be going on a four-week semester abroad in Europe this summer, then she’ll start her Master’s program at BYU in the fall.
Former Lewisville resident, Patricia Hennington, is being honored with six other teachers at a Retirement Open House held on Wednesday, May 24, from 3:45-5:00 p.m. at Eagle Rock Middle School cafeteria, across the street from Skyline High School in Idaho Falls.
Logan Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, was recently informed that he was selected as a recipient of a Patricia Frist Memorial Scholarship award (in conjunction with HCA Healthcare EIRMC colleagues’ dependents) in the amount of $2000. Logan has been accepted into the College of Eastern Idaho’s Heavy Duty Diesel Technology program in Idaho Falls.
It has been announced that the visiting General Authorities who will be attending the upcoming Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints special Menan Stake Conference include: Elder Ronald A. Rasband, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Alan T. Phillips, a General Authority Seventy; and Sister Sandra Singer, member of the General Relief Society Board. The conference will be held at the Menan Stake Center on Sunday, May 21, at 10:00 a.m.
Congratulations to newlyweds, Rhett and Brooklyn Thornley, who were married Friday, May 5, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Rhett is the son of Wade and Amy Thornley, and Brooklyn is the daughter of Brad and Tina Youngstrom, of Rigby. A reception was held in their honor that evening at the Menan Town Hall. Rhett is attending CEI in Idaho Falls in the diesel mechanics program and works for Ryan Holman in Menan. Brooklyn works at Idaho Foot and Ankle Center. Following their honeymoon they will make their home in Lewisville.
Byron and Diana Webster traveled to Provo, Utah, to attend the wedding of grandson, Isaac Holt to Lainy Holdsworth. They were married on May 5, in the Provo City Center Temple. Ike is the son of Spencer and Brittany Holt.
Happy Birthday to Hannah Sauer, Kent McCosh, and Stone Nield! Other birthdays this week include: May 11 — Nils Lindstrom and Braxton Meyers; May 12 — Tim Crane; May 13 — Shantelle Melgaard, Kelli Ann Dunyon, and Nikol Rinehart; May 14 — Christian Howard and Kesli Korth; May 15 — Troy Smith, Kolin Hennefer, and Savannah Norman; and May 16 — Macie Ard and Taylie Ard.
Happy Mothers’ Day to all of our dear mothers on Sunday, May 14.
