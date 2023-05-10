LEWISVILLE — Roy and Joyce Jardine’s grandchildren have been busy participating in music competitions. Andrew Jardine participated in The Vocalist, and Ivy Jane Jardine competed in the Kids Got Talent Show, where she and her friend, Londyn Buchanan, received $300 for winning first place! They are the children of Josh and Darla Jardine, and they live in Star Valley, Wyoming.

The Lewisville Book Club has chosen its book for the month of May. It is “The Five Wishes of Mr. Murray McBride,” by Joe Siple. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, May 17, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Donetta Fife.


