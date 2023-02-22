LEWISVILLE — Rhett Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, is engaged to be married. Bride–to–be is Brooklyn Youngstrom, daughter of Brad and Tina Youngstrom, of Rigby. They are planning a May 5th wedding in the Idaho Falls Temple.
The Young Men and their leaders in the Lewisville First Ward recently enjoyed a fun day on the ice and in the snow at Blacktail Reservoir.
Terry and Donetta Fife recently returned home from a warm, sunny Hawaiian vacation.
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day on Wednesday, Feb. 22, starting at 10:00 a.m. They will have a potluck lunch; please bring something to share.
Kliff and Beverly Bramwell enjoyed a weekend visit from their daughters, Megan Smith and Angie Wycherly, and their children. They live in Boise. While back home they were able to meet their new little nephew, Sawyer, the son of Lexi and Devin Searle, of Shelley.
The Menan Stake Young Men’s Basketball seeded tournament starts on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6:00 p.m. at the stake center.
Payten Hollist, son of Dan and Jen Hollist, recently returned home from the Texas Austin Mission. He will speak in the Lewisville First Ward on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 9:00 a.m.
The Rigby Youth Basketball program will be finishing up this season on Saturday, Feb. 25. Parents are scratching their heads, wondering what they will do with all of their upcoming spare time on Saturdays.
Happy Birthday to Tate Jones. Other birthdays this week include: Feb. 23 — Lucas Gibson, Jace Poulsen, James Gneiting, and Giulliano Prieto; Feb. 24 — Neil Barg; Feb. 25 — Donetta Fife, Kurt Miller, Caleb Ellsworth, and Jebiniah Gardner; Feb. 26 — Kacey Nield, Chris Norman, and Emersyn Walker; and Feb. 28 — Joan Boyce, Mary Ellsworth, Udena Young, and Evelyn Tanner.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
