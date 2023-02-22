LEWISVILLE — Rhett Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, is engaged to be married. Bride–to–be is Brooklyn Youngstrom, daughter of Brad and Tina Youngstrom, of Rigby. They are planning a May 5th wedding in the Idaho Falls Temple.

The Young Men and their leaders in the Lewisville First Ward recently enjoyed a fun day on the ice and in the snow at Blacktail Reservoir.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.