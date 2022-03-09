LEWISVILLE — Former Lewisville resident, Kaydreanna Castaneda, granddaughter of Reuben and Jalyn Castaneda, married her high school sweetheart, Hunter Moore, on the 2–2–22, in Logan, Utah. They live in Logan and attend school at Utah State University.
The Lewisville Second Ward Young Men will be playing in the Menan Stake championship basketball game this evening, March 9, at 7:00 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
Terry and Donetta Fife recently returned from sunny Hawaii, where they lazed away their winter blues.
The Menan Stake Relief Society is having a Relief Society Birthday celebration on Wednesday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center. The theme for the evening is “Lighten Your Load.” Dinner will be served, and Jeff Finch, Licensed Certified Social Worker, will be the guest speaker. All women in the stake are invited to attend.
The Menan Stake is holding a Stake Standards for Youth Fireside on Sunday, March 13, at 6:00 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center. Youth ages 11–13 and their parents and youth leaders are invited to attend.
Randy and Debbie Olaveson welcomed their grandson, Peyton Litton, home from his mission to French–speaking Benin, West Africa. He is the son of Katie Litton, of Ashton, and he will be speaking at the stake center in Ashton on Sunday, March 20, at 9:00 a.m.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of the Utah Pioneers) will have their March meeting on Monday, March 14, at 1:00 p.m. at the Lewisville Church.
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of March. They will be reading “The Milkman’s Son,” by Randy Lindsay and will meet on March 17, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Donetta Fife. Please note this one–time change from their usual date.
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Relief Society and Elders’ Quorum Chili and Cornbread Cook–off on Thursday, March 31, at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Dig out your favorite chili and cornbread recipes and join in the competition! Sign–up sheets will be passed around at Sunday meetings.
Happy Birthday today to Patsi Hinckley and Roger Nield! Other birthdays this week include: March 10 – Boden Brown, Blake McCosh, and Jessie Anderson; March 11 – Judy Rosenberg and Olivia Gneiting; March 12 – Aspynn Lords, Kenna Thompson, and Kyle Nield; March 13 – Tony Nielsen and Bryan Dansie; and March 15 – Callan Nield.
