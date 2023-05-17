LEWISVILLE — Long–time Lewisville resident, Kathryn Louise Anderson, 68, passed away May 7, at the Life Care Center in Idaho Falls. She was the daughter of the late Lynn “Andy” and Frances Anderson. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at the Crown of Life Lutheran Church in Rigby on Saturday, May 20, at 11:00 a.m.

The Lewisville Book Club will hold its May meeting on Wednesday, May 17, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Donetta Fife. The book they have been reading this month is “The Five Wishes of Mr. Murray McBride,” by Joe Siple.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.