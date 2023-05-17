LEWISVILLE — Long–time Lewisville resident, Kathryn Louise Anderson, 68, passed away May 7, at the Life Care Center in Idaho Falls. She was the daughter of the late Lynn “Andy” and Frances Anderson. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at the Crown of Life Lutheran Church in Rigby on Saturday, May 20, at 11:00 a.m.
The Lewisville Book Club will hold its May meeting on Wednesday, May 17, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Donetta Fife. The book they have been reading this month is “The Five Wishes of Mr. Murray McBride,” by Joe Siple.
Former Lewisville native, Steven Eugene Taylor, 78, passed away at the Parke View Care Center in Burley on May 4. He was the son of the late Doyle and Betty Taylor. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donalee Fife Meek, daughter of Terry and Donetta Fife, recently graduated from Boise State University with a Master’s Degree in Social Work. Terry and Donetta were able to attend the graduation ceremonies in Boise.
The Young Women’s leadership in the Lewisville First Ward has undergone a change, Heather Murdoch was released as president, along with her counselors, Clarissa Morris and Lisa Smith, and secretary, Emily Selman. Becky Rosenberg was sustained as the new president. For her counselors, she chose Makayla Stosich and Morgan Birch, with secretary, Judy Rosenberg.
A Fireside/Devotional for the youth in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be held Saturday evening, May 20, at 6:00 p.m. at the BYU–Idaho Center in Rexburg. This is for all youth, their parents, and youth leaders in the entire Rigby/Rexburg area and includes the Menan Stake. Elder Ronald A. Rasband will preside at the meeting.
The Menan Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a special stake conference with Elder Ronald A. Rasband, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He will be accompanied by Elder Alan T. Phillips, a General Authority Seventy, as well as Sandra Singer, of the General Relief Society Board. This conference will be held in person on May 21, at 10:00 a.m. at the Menan Stake Center. This is the first time in nearly 20 years that an Apostle has attended a conference in the Menan Stake.
Nils and Loraine Lindstrom enjoyed a Mother’s Day weekend visit from their daughters, Britta and Myra, and their families.
Happy Birthday to David Fletcher, Sandi Buttars, and Emri Madsen. Other birthdays this week include: May 18 — Mark Danielson, Dalton Hicks, Kelsey Hively, and Hemi Lynn; May 19 — Halle Petersen, Seth Mitchell, and Macie Ashbocker; May 20 — Bob Schofield, Heather Justesen, Ruby Murdoch, Trevor Walker, and Weston Walker; May 21 — Brad Knibbs and Faylene Christensen; May 22 — Julissa Wilding; and May 23 — Karen Spencer and Jordan Erickson.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney1927@gmail.com.
