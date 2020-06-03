ROBERTS — The Roberts City Library Board has made the difficult decision to cancel the Summer Reading Program this year. The library is still unable to check out books due to COVID 19 restrictions. Instead, they will be hosting a single day event, Tuesday Summer Adventure, on June 30 from 11 am to 12 pm. There will be a guest reader, as well as a drink, snack, and small treat. The event will be outside, for social distancing needs. All children are encouraged to dress up as a hero of theirs, or in a costume for a career they hope to have in the future. Please bring a blanket or chair to sit on during story time.
On Memorial Day, Aerin Wright’s family came to visit. They went to the Market Lake Bird Refuge, and saw owls, a blue jay, as well as many different breeds of ducks.
Paige Padigimus celebrated her 30th birthday last week. To help celebrate, her friends and family surprised her with balloons, donuts and lunch.
Dean Zollinger is home again from rehab after his most recent hip dislocation. He is recovering well and has been able to move around and go outside on nice days.
Central Fire District came to do a training with the Roberts QRU May 26. Local EMTs came to learn how to respond when a taser has been used, by removing the barbs.
