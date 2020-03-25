MENAN — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will not being holding ward or stake meetings or activities until further notice due to COVID-19 (coronavirus). Be sure to look for updates.
The Jefferson School Dist. #251 will not be holding school until further notice due to COVID-19 (coronavirus). Be sure to look for updates.
Pickelball at the Menan Stake Center will not be played until further notice.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library will not be open until further notice due to the school district being closed. Be sure to look for updates.
The Jefferson School Dist. #251 are offering free lunches to children 1-18 years old resuming March 30 at The Early Childhood Center in Rigby, Midway Elementary, Roberts Elementary and Cottonwood Elementary.
For a list of free websites your children can use while not in school, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
Happy Birthday to: today – Mikelle Bronson; March 26- Melissa Rhodehouse.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.