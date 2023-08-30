MUD LAKE — West Jefferson High School football team will have a game Sept. 1 at American Falls. The Junior Varsity will play at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity team will play at 7 p.m.
Terreton Elementary will have a back to school water slide party on the big hill, East of the track. They wanted to hold it during the first week of school, but the weather was cold.
The following students are members of the Varsity Volleyball team: Zaylee Neville, Shaylin Hillman, Ethnie Shaffer, Alyson Ball, Maggie Barrientos, Trixie Smith, Hailey Moss, Kirra Falter, Hailey Perkins, Kelly Figeroa, and Tiara Pancheri. The Junior varsity team includes the following: Sierra Eddins, Kelly figueroa, Chayse Van Eps, Tianna Erickson, Allie Stoddard, and Shaylin Hillman. The team will have a game Aug. 30 at Soda Springs at 4 p.m. The bus will leave at 12:15 p.m. They will also have a tournament at Ririe on Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. The bus will leave at 7:15 a.m.
There was a Red Cross blood drive last week at the Hamer church. It was organized by Andy Scott. There were a good number of participants. If you would like to participate in the future, please contact Andy for more information.
The Heart of the Valley public Library is giving away free books. They have a display outside the library in the hallway of the elementary school. Please access the hallway through the library.
Happy Birthday to Karen Smuin, Seth Burtenshaw, Kathryn Ivie, Ryleigh Rainey Vaughn, Doug Ward, Cooper Burtenshaw, Ace Russell, Mike Kimbro, and Addison Overton. Other birthdays this week include the following: Aug. 31 — Angie Skidmore, Justin Engberson, and Joshua Reyes; Sept. 1 — Adam Torgerson, RayeAnna Garner, Karli Dixon, Grace Ann Russell; Sept. 2 — Riley Jemmett, Sheron Newman, Everet Richins, and Jeremiah Peterson; Sept. 3 — Melissa Webster, Kim Korn, Debbie Calaway, and Paula Olson.
Happy Wedding anniversary to Blake and Lisa Kirkpatrick. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Aug. 31 — Warren and Laurie Albertson, Lewis and Lynette Dowdy; Sept. 1 — Kirk and Katherine Egbert; Sept. 2 — Arlin and Coralee Knight, Bob and Lacey Stoddart.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
