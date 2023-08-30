MUD LAKE — West Jefferson High School football team will have a game Sept. 1 at American Falls. The Junior Varsity will play at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity team will play at 7 p.m.

Terreton Elementary will have a back to school water slide party on the big hill, East of the track. They wanted to hold it during the first week of school, but the weather was cold.


