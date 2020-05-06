MENAN — The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library reopened May 5. They will be following Governor Little’s Stage 1 protocol to reopen. The library will have a new schedule. They will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday. You can either go online and reserve your book or call the library and they will bring it to your car. Please be sure to call first before you come.
They will be scheduling appointments for families to come to the library and each family will be scheduled for 20 minutes. They will schedule appointments for every 30 minutes, so they have time to clean after each family. You can schedule a time by calling the library at 208-754-0021 or email the library at menanlibrary@gmail.com. If none of these methods work, you can call the library and they’ll try to work with you. They ask that if you come to the library, please wear masks as they will also have masks on to protect everyone that comes.
The Menan Stake has canceled their Youth Trek for this summer. They’re planning on doing it next summer in 2021.
The Jefferson School District #251 will be serving lunch and breakfast for the next day, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Early Childhood Center in Rigby, Midway Elementary, Roberts Elementary and Cottonwood Elementary Schools.
Happy Birthday to: May 9– Christy Freeman.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.