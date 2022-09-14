GARFIELD — Summer has come to an end and school is up and going. Some people are still working in their gardens. One person in Garfield reported that they have been picking blackberries from their garden.
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held a “Linger Longer” after church meetings on Sept. 11. People brought finger foods to share and enjoyed visiting.
The Garfield 1st Ward is having a “Chili and Pie Cook Off” at 6 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the Garfield Church. If you would like to, bring your best chili and pie. There will be carnival games for children. People are invited to bring their neighbors.
It was reported that the youth in the Garfield 1st Ward recently had an activity at the BYU I Ropes Course.
Sympathies go to Karen Hiatt and her family. Her mother Virginia Asper recently passed away. She was 75 years old at that time. Virginia is the wife of Vaughn Asper. They have 6 children, 22 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was buried in Ucon.
The Rigby 17thWard (Spanish Ward) of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints had a Ward Campout on Sept. 9 – 10 at Juniper Camp ground at Ririe Reservoir.
Rachel Lindstrom, daughter of Anita and Craig Lindstrom, and Jacob Ferris, son of DeeDee and Richard Ferris, recently got married in Utah. A wedding reception was held on Sept. 9 in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Congratulations and best wishes to them.