LEWISVILLE — There will be a special Memorial Day Flag Ceremony held by the veterans on Monday, May 30, at 10:00 a.m. at the Lewisville Cemetery.
•
Our sympathies to Gayle Anderson and family, at the recent passing of husband and father, Kevin Anderson. Kevin has been a long–time Lewisville resident and important part of our community, having served in various capacities, including in the U.S. Navy and in the Lewisville Fire Department for 31 years. He became the fire department battalion chief of Lewisville in 2013. He is the son of the late Lynn “Andy” and Frances Anderson. Funeral services are pending.
•
The Lewisville First Ward will have a Humanitarian Quilt Day today, May 25, starting at 10:00 a.m. at the church. They will be having a potluck lunch; please bring something to share.
•
Garrett and Katy Burton are back home. Garrett recently finished school at Creighton School of Dentistry in Omaha, Nebraska. They and their two sons, Will and Graham, will be living with Katy’s mother, Sheri Clayton. Welcome home!
•
Lindsey Nield, daughter of Roger and Janeal Nield, has accepted the position of Intern Vice Principal for two elementary schools in Utah – Lincoln Elementary and Pleasant Green Elementary. She has been teaching at West Valley Elementary school in West Valley City, Utah.
•
Joyce Lindstrom recently returned home from visiting her daughter, Cecilia Brown–Ellis, and husband, Jeff, in Queen Creek, Arizona.
Loretta Meyers reports that their daughter, Ashley, will be returning home from her 18–month mission in Seattle, Washington, on June 13.
Congratulations to Hunter Nield, son of Eric and Kacey Nield, who is a member of the Rigby Rugby Team who took first place in the recent state championships. Rigby started playing rugby as a middle school program, and this year’s seniors are from that first class of middle schoolers. They are coached by Chet Blasucci.
Trinette Southway’s son, Dustin Southway, is getting married on June 10, in the Albuquerque Temple in New Mexico. His fiance is Teresa Andrade, of Los Lunas, New Mexico.
Happy Birthday this week to: May 26 – Justin Haye, Jesse Gardner, and John Walker; May 27 – Christine Austin, Brian Covert, Michael Hulse, and Kelton Raymond; May 28 – Anthony Knibbs, Kegan Kinghorn, and Jade Petersen; May 29 – Wayne Torgerson; May 30 – Larry Johnson; and May 31 – JaLene Thomas.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.